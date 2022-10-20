Former Everton defender lauds ‘hungry’ Liverpool star after match-winning display

The summer signing was in fine form at Anfield on Wednesday night.

Former Wales defender Ashley Williams has praised Darwin Nunez for his match-winning display in Liverpool’s victory against West Ham United.

The former Benfica striker went into Wednesday night’s Anfield clash with four goals from his opening 11 appearances for the Reds and he added to that tally with a fine header that ultimately earned his side a second home win inside four days. But the Uruguayan international’s display was about more than just his goal as he put in a hardworking, energetic display that hauled Jurgen Klopp’s side to a hard-earned win over the Hammers.

Speaking on BBC Match of the Day, former Everton centre-back Williams described Nunez as ‘Liverpool’s best player’ on the night and explained why he set the tone for the rest of his team-mates with a lively display at the top end of the pitch.

He told BBC Match of the Day: “He had a strong performance. From the first whistle, he looked sharp, he looked hungry, good movement off the defenders from West Ham. That’s a player full of confidence. He shows good patience (on his goal), not getting in too early, textbook striker’s goal and the goalkeeper doesn’t stand a chance with that.

“He was holding it up, he’s ready, he’s sharp, he’s on to it like a flash. This is what I like, this is intent, this is him pressing from the front. As a defender, when you see your striker pressing from the front, it sets the tone from the whole team to get higher up the pitch and get after the game. He had a good performance and I thought he was Liverpool’s best player.”

Advertisement