The England under-20 international is highly regarded by the League One club.

Wigan Athletic boss Shaun Maloney has admitted he’s unsure whether a well-regarded Liverpool youngster will be recalled from his loan spell.

Luke Chambers has spent the past year at the Latics. He joined them last January and thrived in the second half of the 2023-24 season, recording one goal and three assists in 18 games. The left-back was part of Liverpool’s pre-season tour to the USA under Arne Slot before he was granted a return to Wigan to continue his promising development.

Wigan waiting

Chambers was very much a key player for the League One club before suffering a recurrence of a back injury last October. Given how highly rated the England under-20 international is by Wigan, they have yet to cancel his loan deal. That is despite cutting fellow Liverpool youngster Calvin Ramsay’s deal short earlier this month as he was a bit-part player.

But given that Chambers may not play regularly for the Latics when he is back fit given he will need to get up to speed, Liverpool could opt to end the agreement. He could instead play minutes for the Reds’ under-21s in the second half of the season.

Maloney heaped praise on how Liverpool have handled the situation so far. And the Latics boss has admitted that a decision on Chambers’ future could be made late into transfer deadline day. Speaking to our sister title Wigan Today, Maloney said: "We might have to wait until Monday evening on that one. I'm not sure how that looks percentage wise, but we'll give him every possible chance to come back. Liverpool are in regular contact with our medical staff, and I've stayed in contact with Luke...he's a great lad.

"If it happens and he comes back, then great. If not, we'll have to take it from there but he was a great player for us and hopefully we haven't seen the last of him. That will be their call, they'll make that decision and in fairness, they've been absolutely brilliant with the whole thing. Whatever they think is right, we'll be fine with the decision."

Deadline day deals

Liverpool are expected to have a quiet ending to the winter transfer window. It is looking highly unlikely that any new players could arrive at Anfield before tonight’s 11pm deadline.

But the Reds could look to loan out some other of their youngster. Kaide Gordon is reportedly in talks to join Championship side Portsmouth. The winger, 20, spent the first half of the season on loan at Norwich City but made just one start and nine substitute appearances. Gordon has been training with Liverpool’s under-21s since returning to Merseyside earlier this month.

Portsmouth are in a battle to preserve their Championship status and suffer an immediate relegation to League One. However, Pompey did earn a deserved 0-0 draw against high-flying Burnley last weekend, which moved them three points above the bottom three.