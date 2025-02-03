Liverpool trail Tottenham 1-0 on aggregate ahead of the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg at Anfield.

Tottenham Hotspur could have two new defenders in their ranks when they face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup semi-final.

Spurs hold a 1-0 aggregate lead heading into the second leg at Anfield on Thursday night. And having come under pressure, Ange Postecoglou’s side got a much-needed Premier League win under their belt as they beat Brentford 2-0 yesterday.

Potential double deal

Tottenham hadn’t won in the top flight in their previous seven top-flight games, with head coach Postecoglou coming under pressure. Spurs have been hampered by injury issues, especially in defence, but have made one addition before tonight’s 11pm GMT deadline. Kevin Danso has arrived on loan from French side Lens. Meanwhile, Chelsea have reportedly agreed to loan Axel Disasi to their London rivals, but the centre-back has already agreed terms with Aston Villa.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano posted on X: “Tottenham have agreed loan deal with Chelsea for Axel Disasi, no buy option clause and loan fee included. Axel Disasi, not accepting Spurs bid… as he already agreed terms with Aston Villa. Chelsea have NO intention to negotiate with Villa as UCL spot competitors.”

On the arrival of Danso, Postecoglou said: “Great to get Kevin in. We desperately need a defender, but getting him is great because he's a great fit for us. He's had a strong career, but he's at an age now where he really wants to kick on. He's got all the attributes we look for, he's really strong one-on-one, he's quick, he's dynamic, he wants to play on the ball, so, and like I said he's just at a stage of his career where he's really determined to kick on now and make an impact. So really pleased, I think it'll be a lift for the whole group.”

Van de Ven latest

Ahead of the Liverpool clash, Tottenham took no risks and did not involve Micky van de Ven against Brentford. The key defender has only recently recovered from a hamstring issue, having made his return in a 3-0 win over Elfsborg in the Europa League.

Postecoglou is hoping that more training will ensure that Van de Ven is primed to face Arne Slot’s Premier League leaders, with a place at Wembley at stake. The Australian said at his post-match press conference: “The plan was maybe to play him 45 again today. But then we had a think about it, spoke to Micky as well. And I thought, I'd rather he has another full week of training, get ready for Thursday night, that's a big game for us as well.

“We had Djed [Spence] back today, which gave me some comfort that we could cover him. He was never going to play more than 45 minutes today. I just felt, after discussing it with the medical team and with Micky as well, as desperate as he is to play, I just think we've got to be really smart about how we integrate him back into the team. And obviously Thursday night's a big game for us. And again, having a week of training, hopefully we'll get him ready for that.”