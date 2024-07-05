A general view of Anfield. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool showed interest in signing Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon.

Anthony Gordon’s agent was ‘pushing hard’ to complete a transfer to Liverpool, reports suggest.

The Reds showed interest in the Newcastle United winger before the end of the Premier League’s financial year on 30 June. Newcastle were scrambling to meet profit and sustainability rules and required to raise funds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the Magpies wanted Jarell Quansah in return - which Liverpool ultimately rejected such is their high regard for the centre-back.

It proved a surprise transfer saga on the eve of Gordon being an unused substitute for England’s 2-1 win over Slovakia in the European Championships last 16.

It is reported by the Telegraph that the winger’s agent was ‘pushing hard’ to complete the transfer. Gordon grew up a boyhood Liverpool fan despite graduating through Everton’s academy - making a total of 78 appearances - and told Three Lions team-mates that he looked as if he would be moving to Anfield.

Gordon left the Toffees to join Newcastle for up to £45 million in January 2023 and last season, he enjoyed a fine campaign as he plundered 12 goals and 11 assists in 48 games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Telegraph reports that 23-year-old is not for sale and they aim for him to become focused when he returns to St James’ Park after Euro 2024.