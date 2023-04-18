The former Bayer Leverkusen sporting director has done some shrewd business over the years and his expertise would be welcomed at Anfield.

Liverpool have reportedly held talks with former Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Tim Steidten as their search for a replacement for Julian Ward continues.

Ward only succeeded Michael Edwards in the key backroom position at Liverpool at the end of last season but has opted to spend just a year in the role and will leave in the summer.

Steidten is one of a number of targets, as Liverpool have also been linked with Monaco’s Paul Mitchell and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Markus Krosche.

According to Football Insider, the Reds have entered negotiations with Steidten, 41, has been involved in identifying and signing talents such as Moussa Diaby.

The French forward, who is currently on 13 goals and nine assists, was signed for €15m from Paris Saint-Germain and he is currently work €50m, according to Transfermarkt.

In addition, 19-year-old Florian Writz was identified and signed as a 16-year-old from FC Koln for €200k, and now the young star has gone onto record 23 goals and 30 assists in 95 games so far and is currently worth around €85m.

Witz has even been likened to Lionel Messi by Leverkusen coach and former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso, for his ability to pick the right option when he is on the ball.

Steidten has also been responsible for the acquistions of Edmond Tapsoba, Jeremie Frimpong, Piero Hincapié and more.

Speaking on his future to Weser Kurier earlier this month, the German said: “I’m totally open and haven’t signed with any club yet. I’ve had a lot of conversations over the past few days. Before that, I only spoke to Chelsea FC.

“I feel ready tackling a new project. I have to feel that my word carries weight. It has to be a function in which I can implement and change things. That was the case with Werder and also with Bayer.

“I don’t know yet whether it will be a club again or a multi-club ownership model or something completely different.”

