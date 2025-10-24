Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool looks on during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Selhurst Park on September 27, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Pundits have given their verdicts on how Liverpool will perform against Brentford this weekend.

The Reds will be looking to break their three-game losing streak with a positive result against Brentford but question marks over their ability in attack has been raised.

Mohamed Salah was dropped for the 5-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in Europe midweek. Meanwhile, Alexander Isak started the match but was unable to get in on the scoring action and did not feature in the second half due to injury.

A lot is riding on Liverpool’s clash with Brentford this weekend. If they lose another game, they risk falling seven points behind Arsenal, should the Gunners win against Crystal Palace.

Here’s how pundits Chris Sutton and Paul Merson have predicted Liverpool’s clash to unfold on Saturday.

Liverpool attack ‘won’t click’ against Brentford

Despite an impressive attacking display against Frankfurt, Sutton does not believe the Reds’ attack will click into place against Brentford. He has also highlighted Alexander Isak’s lack of form since he joined the Premier League champions.

The former Newcastle man is yet to hit the form the world knows him best for, with just one goal in all competitions since his arrival at Anfield.

“It feels like what has happened to him is a case of you reap what you sow,” Sutton said in his Premier League Predictions column. “Isak has been short of full fitness and especially sharpness all season anyway, and he did not help himself there by missing training with Newcastle in order to try to force his move to Anfield through.”

Isak may well be without Isak for this weekend’s clash, with Arne Slot confirming there is a ‘question mark’ above his fitness level. Should the Swede miss the clash, Hugo Ekitike will more than likely start against Brentford.

“Isak is too good a player not to eventually start scoring goals but this whole situation has affected Liverpool as a team too, because his lack of fitness is one of the reasons they have not clicked in the final third yet,” Sutton continued.

“Liverpool's attack will click at some point, but I don't think it will happen here, and their vulnerability to direct balls in behind their defence means I don't see them keeping a clean sheet either.”

Alexander Isak injury a ‘huge favour’ for Arne Slot

Merson has a similar point of view to Sutton when discussing Liverpool’s struggles in attack, however, he believes Isak being absent from selection could make the manager’s decision easy this weekend.

“I don't want it to sound horrible but the injury to Alexander Isak has done the manager a huge favour because he can now pick Hugo Ekitike,” Merson wrote for Sportskeeda.

“The thought of picking the right striker for games would have been driving Slot up a wall. He doesn't have to deal with that anymore for a few weeks!

“The million dollar question heading into this weekend is, 'will Mo Salah play?' He didn't start against Frankfurt and Liverpool won. But this is a must-win game, if Liverpool lose, they could be seven points behind Arsenal.”

