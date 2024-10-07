Alexis Mac Allister. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Alexis Mac Allister was forced off in Liverpool’s win at Crystal Palace.

Alexis Mac Allister has linked up with Argentina’s squad for the international break.

The Liverpool midfielder was forced off at half-time in last Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace. Head coach Arne Slot admitted that Mac Allister, who has started every Premier League game this season, felt discomfort in his groin area. He was due to be assessed and a decision to be made as to whether he could jet off for Argentina duty.

“How bad it is, that’s difficult for me to judge at this moment,” said Slot. “He could have continued playing as you saw because it didn’t happen one second before half-time

“But he felt it a bit too much and said he doesn’t think it’s too good to keep on playing because you never know, he might make it worse. What is the exact situation – can he go to Argentina, can he go and play over there? That’s difficult for me to tell you now. His injury is in the groin area.”

But La Albiceleste has called up the ex-Brighton man for games against Venezuela and Bolivia. Mac Allister has been photographed with team-mates Gerónimo Rulli, Exequiel Palacios, Walter Benítez, Leonardo Balerdi, Valentín Carboni and Nicolás Paz in Miami. Mac Allister will be assessed by Argentina’s medical staff.

Lionel Scaloni’s side have already lost Nicolás González and Paulo Dybala to injury as they aim to take a step closer to qualifying for the 2026 World Cup - having won the competition in Qatar two years ago. Mac Allister was a key player during that triumph along with La Albiceleste achieving Copa America glory in the summer.

The 25-year-old was nursing an adductor issue during the previous international break with Argentina but managed to feature in games against Chile and Colombia.

Liverpool are expected to be without Alisson Becker for several weeks after he limped off against Palace with a hamstring injury. The goalkeeper’s omission from Brazil’s squad has been confirmed.