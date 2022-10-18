Jurgen Klopp has provided an injury update on the likes of Naby Keita, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Calvin Ramsay and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Jurgen Klopp has provided a Liverpool injury update ahead of tomorrow’s clash against West Ham United at Anfield (20.00 BST).

Naby Keita is back part of training, having not played since the Community Shield defeat of Manchester City in July.

Calvin Ramsay is also back with the rest of the Reds’ squad. He’s still to make an appearance since joining from Aberdeen in the summer, having had a back issue before getting a whack to the ankle.

In addition, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring) is now in full team training. The midfielder has been sidelined since July.

However, the aforementioned trio will not feature against West Ham.

Meanwhile, Ibrahima Konate (muscle) is still not quite back yet after missing Sunday’s 1-0 victory over Man City. Joel Matip (calf) also remains absent.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Klopp said: “All the other players who started the game are available again. Curtis [Jones] was on the bench. It was clear we wouldn’t bring him on but had space. Looks good in training but needs to get close (to full fitness).

“Oxlade is getting closer. Yesterday he was in full team training but needs time as he’s been out for a while. Naby is now in part of team training.

“Ibou [is] not in team training but won’t be that long. Maybe 10 days before he can start training. Tomorrow is a week [since suffering his injury], maybe Saturday he’s back in team training.

“Joel is still a bit away and, of course, Luis [Diaz] as well. Calvin is completely back in team training. Had a little setback when hit on the anke so we had to keep him out.

On-loan Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo won’t play again until the new year after undergoing thigh surgery.

Klopp also confirmed that Diogo Jota has been ruled out of the World Cup. He suffered a calf injury against City last weekend.