Jurgen Klopp provides a Liverpool injury update ahead of the clash against Manchester United.

The Reds are aiming to continue their push for a top-four finish after a 2-0 defeat of Wolves earlier this week.

No fresh issues were suffered in that win but several players will be absent against Liverpool’s fierce in-form rivals.

Thiago Alcantara has missed the previous five games with a hip injury. Klopp confirmed that the midfielder will remain unavailable.

Joe Gomez has been sidelined for the previous two games. Klopp admitted that the centre-back is ‘close but not close enough’ to feature in the squad.

Liverpool boss Klopp said: “The last message I got - it’s still early this morning and a lot of things can happen overnight. Yesterday evening they were all fine apart from the players who were all out - Thiago and Luis Diaz.

“Joe is obviously closer but not close enough.”

Meanwhile, Naby Keita was absent for the victory against Wolves with a knock.

Luis Diaz continues his rehab from a knee injury that’s ruled him out of action since October. The winger is expected to be back in the early part of team training next week.