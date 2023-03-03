Jurgen Klopp has provided a Liverpool injury update ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash against Manchester United.
The Reds are aiming to continue their push for a top-four finish after a 2-0 defeat of Wolves earlier this week.
No fresh issues were suffered in that win but several players will be absent against Liverpool’s fierce in-form rivals.
Thiago Alcantara has missed the previous five games with a hip injury. Klopp confirmed that the midfielder will remain unavailable.
Joe Gomez has been sidelined for the previous two games. Klopp admitted that the centre-back is ‘close but not close enough’ to feature in the squad.
Liverpool boss Klopp said: “The last message I got - it’s still early this morning and a lot of things can happen overnight. Yesterday evening they were all fine apart from the players who were all out - Thiago and Luis Diaz.
“Joe is obviously closer but not close enough.”
Meanwhile, Naby Keita was absent for the victory against Wolves with a knock.
Luis Diaz continues his rehab from a knee injury that’s ruled him out of action since October. The winger is expected to be back in the early part of team training next week.
Calvin Ramsay is sidelined for the rest of the campaign after undergoing knee surgery.