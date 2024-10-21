Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool injury news ahead of games against RB Leipzig and Arsenal.

Liverpool will today get further news on the extent of Diogo Jota’s injury ahead of their Champions League trip to RB Leipzig.

The striker was withdrawn in the 30th minute of the Reds’ 2-1 victory over Chelsea. Jota had been fouled by Tosin Adarabioyo in the seventh minute - and many believed the visiting defender was fortunate to only be issued a yellow card.

After receiving treatment, Jota battled on and was on the pitch when Mo Salah opened the scoring from the penalty spot on 29 minutes. But the Portugal international’s afternoon came to an end and he was replaced by Darwin Nunez before the restart of play.

It appeared that Jota sustained a rib injury - and the damage he suffered will determine how long he could be sidelined for. Head coach Arne Slot admitted that he does not expect Jota to be available for Liverpool’s encounter against Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena on Wednesday. Slot said: “Diogo had to be substituted and I am not sure what it is, but I’d be surprised if he is there on Wednesday.”

Certainly, Liverpool will hope Jota can be back when they make the trip to Premier League title rivals Arsenal on Sunday. The Reds’ triumph over Chelsea, courtesy of goals from Mo Salah (penalty) and Curtis Jones, moved them back to the summit of the table. But Arsenal will be a major test of Liverpool’s credentials and if they can challenge for the top-flight crown.

Injury issues are starting to increase for Liverpool, though. Conor Bradley was a surprise absence against Chelsea after he captained Northern Ireland twice during the international break. The right-back returned to Merseyside with an issue. Liverpool have a quick turnaround for the Leipzig encounter and much will depend on how Bradley recovers.

Meanwhile, Federico Chiesa missed a third successive match. The winger picked up an issue in training around three weeks ago and was not spotted in Friday’s session before the Chelsea win.

Harvey Elliott is recovering from a fractured foot and is back running outside. Liverpool are not rushing the attacking midfielder’s return, having been absent for a month. Meanwhile, Alisson Becker is unavailable for at least another month with a hamstring complaint.

The Reds go in pursuit of a third successive Champions League victory as they aim to finish in the top-eight of the new league phase and automatically qualify for the knockout stage of the competition.