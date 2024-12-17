Liverpool FC transfer news as Torino midfielder Samuele Ricci is linked.

Liverpool are reportedly tracking Torino midfielder Samuele Ricci.

According to Italian newspaper La Stampa (via Sport Witness) the Reds have the 23-year-old on their radar. It was no secret that Arne Slot was in the market to bolster his engine room during his first summer as Anfield head coach.

Liverpool pursued Martin Zubimendi and were reportedly prepared to meet his £52 million release clause installed in his Real Sociedad contract. However, Zubimendi could not be prised away from his boyhood club.

There have been suggestions that the Reds still admire the Spain international, who was part of their Euro 2024-winning squad. Ryan Gravenberch has excelled while operating in the number-six role for Liverpool, who are top of the Premier League and Champions League standings. But there are some fans who'd still like to see Slot add another option to the middle of the park.

Ricci joined Torino from Empoli in 2022. He has been a key player for the Tuscany-based side, making 18 appearances this season. Torino sit 11th in Serie A. It is reported by La Stampa that the six-cap Italy international's price tag will be in excess of £25 although that would not be a struggle for the Reds. In fact, it would be less than half of Zubimendi's release clause.

Manchester City and Inter Milan have also been linked with Ricci.