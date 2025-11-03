Liverpool interested in 'powerful' South American wonderkid - report

Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are keeping tabs on a South American teenager, it has been claimed.

Reports suggest that the Reds are one of several clubs that are ‘keen’ on Ian Subiabre of River Plate. The 18-year-old forward has made a breakthrough into the Argentine giants’ first team this season. Subiabre has made 16 appearances, scoring one goal and recording one assist. He recently signed a new deal at River Plate with a release clause of £88 million (100 million euros) installed.

Subiabre is also a standout for Argentina under-20s, having fired five goals in 15 games. Last month, he helped La Albiceleste reach the final of the Under-20 World Cup but they were suffered a 2-0 defeat by Morocco in the final.

According to journalist Ekrem Konur, Liverpool are tracking the starlet along with Premier League rivals Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea. It is suggested that Liverpool would not pay that fee if they were to make a move. Konur posted on X: “Liverpool are keen on River Plate’s 18-year-old winger Ian Subiabre. Chelsea, Man City & Arsenal also in the race. His release clause is €100M, but market value just €1.2M. Liverpool unlikely to pay full fee.”

Speaking on his attributes earlier in his career, Subiabre said: “I’m a powerful, prolific striker. And strong in one-on-one situations. I like to drop back to link up with my teammates and provide assists. I can also play on the right or left wing.”