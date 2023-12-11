The former AC Milan and Sweden forward has found a new role in football after retirement.

Zlatan Ibrahimovich. Picture: Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

The recently retired Zlatan Ibrahimovic has landed a role with Liverpool's investors RedBird Capital Partners in an advisory capacity.

Ibrahimovic retired from professional football at the end of last season after a brilliant career which saw him score 496 times in 827 games and play for the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Ajax, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Manchester United and AC Milan in a glittering career full of iconic moments.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And now he's found a new role in life after professional football; he has now moved into a role behind the scenes with AC Milan, a club owned by RedBird, the firm that acquired 11% of Fenway Sports Group back in March 2021 for a $750m sum.

What will his role be at AC Milan?

Ibrahimovic will work as operating partner at RedBird where he will help to source new investment opportunities and will play an active role across the club's sporting and business operations. His duties will include player development and high-performance training and supporting special projects of strategic importance, including the club’s planned new stadium in the San Donato region of the city.

Speaking on Ibrahimovic's appointment, RedBird founder and managing partner Gerry Cardindale hailed the Swede's high intellect and entrepreneurial spirit: “We have all been fortunate to witness Zlatan’s greatness as a player and his contributions in leading AC Milan to the top of Serie A.

“What makes a winner of Zlatan’s calibre is not just physical talent, but also high intellect and an entrepreneurial spirit. At RedBird, we have developed partnerships with a very select group of high-performing world class athletes and artists who are able to thrive in the RedBird ecosystem across our sports, media and entertainment portfolio. I have had the opportunity to spend a lot of time with Zlatan in thinking through his post-playing career options.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“To have him play an active role in the future of the club is indicative of our continued commitment to excellence both on and off the pitch, and I’m looking forward to working with him as a partner and colleague at both RedBird and AC Milan.