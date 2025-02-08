Liverpool have set their sights on one of England's brightest young talents

Premier League pacesetters Liverpool are believed to be leading the charge to sign Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Jamie Gittens.

The Reds already have bags of quality in attacking areas with Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa all competing for a starting spot. However, despite this strength in depth they are understood to have taken a huge liking to Gittens, who is rapidly becoming one of European football’s most-sought after young players.

The 20-year-old, who primarily plays on the left side of a front three is tipped to have a huge future in the game and is increasingly likely to be available for transfer during the summer window.

Liverpool handed golden opportunity to sign Jamie Gittens

Jamie Gittens is currently making waves in the Bundesliga after scoring seven and assisting four times in his team’s opening 20 matches. He has also proven he is more than capable of performing in Europe’s elite competition and has managed four goals and one assist in his eight Champions League outings this term.

The youngster is seen as the standout player at Signal Iduna Park due to his immense speed, creativity and his ability to get fans off their feet with his excellent dribbling skills and close ball control.

Gittens has been capped 11 times at Under-21 level and is potentially a player with the qualities to compete for a place in Thomas Tuchel’s new-look England team in the build-up to the World Cup in 2026.

However, he is currently playing for a Dortmund team who have been nowhere near the heights shown in recent seasons. As it stands, the Black and Yellow are languising in 11th position and are looking increasingly unlikely to secure a place in Europe next term.

Bild reporter Christian Falk understands that Gittens is almost certain to leave Dortmund in the summer if the team fails to secure European football. He told Caught Offside: “We have to keep an eye on Jamie Gittens. If Dortmund doesn’t reach the Champions League, I think they will have to sell him.”

Who else is interested in Jamie Gittens?

Liverpool are one of the front-runners to secure the services of Jamie Gittens but they are expected to face strong competition from Manchester United, who are in the market to bolster their attack after the departure of Marcus Rashford to Aston Villa. Likewise, the Red Devils are also expected to consider offers for Alejandro Garnacho in the summer window after initial interest from Napoli and Chelsea during the January window.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe said in the past that the club’s policy would be to try and find the best young talents and Gittens is understood to be someone that would meet that criteria.

Similarly, reports also state that German heavyweights Bayern Munich could make a move for Gittens as they aim to add further talent to their front line. The 2023 Bundesliga winners are considering selling Mathys Tel in the summer once he returns from his loan spell at Tottenham Hotspur and they are expected to consider a move for either Gittens or Nkunku in the near future.

Gittens is one of a number of players on Liverpool’s radar heading into the summer window and another is thought to be former Manchester City academy graduate Brahim Diaz, who is currently plying his trade at Real Madrid.