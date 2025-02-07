The latest transfer headlines from Liverpool and Everton as both sides turn their attention to the FA Cup

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool breezed past to Tottenham to secure their place in the Carabao Cup final in an emphatic 4-0 victory at Anfield.

It marked Arne Slot’s 16th win in 19 home matches as he continues to implement a new and equally effective brand of football on the Reds team after replacing popular coach Jurgen Klopp over the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool, who are top of the Premier League and through to knockout stages of the Champions League, can look forward to a mouthwatering finale against Newcastle United in a months time, but must first turn their attention to an away trip to Championship strugglers Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup fourth round.

Meanwhile, Everton, who are enjoying a resurgence under returning manager David Moyes, will aim to go as far as possible in the FA Cup as they take on Bournemouth. The Blues have won the historic trophy five times during the Goodison Park era and will be dreaming of making it a sixth before moving on to pastures new next season at Bramley-Moore Dock. As excitement builds for the fourth round of the FA Cup, we take a look at the main headlines from both Merseyside clubs.

Liverpool plot move for former Man City wonderkid

Premier League leaders Liverpool have reportedly expressed a strong interest in bringing former Manchester City academy graduate Brahim Diaz back to English football during the summer transfer window.

TeamTalk understands that Arne Slot is a huge admirer of the Moroccan international, who is currently plying his trade at European champions Real Madrid. Reports in Spain suggest that Slot has been encouraged by the fact that Diaz is no longer a regular starter at the Bernabeu.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diaz is a technically gifted winger, with the ability to also thrive in a central area. He formed part of AC Milan’s title-winning squad during a loan spell in 2021/22 and has also been a key asset for Madrid with 17 goals and 18 assists across 94 appearances in all competitions. The 25-year-old is under contract in the Spanish capital until 2027 and is thought to be valued at around £33.2m.

Everton-linked star backed to make Premier League move

Former England international Carlton Palmer believes Everton target Tom Fellows will move to the Premier League in the summer amid speculation regarding his future at the Hawthrons.

The Toffees have made no secret of their interest in the 21-year-old and see him as the type of player that can enhance their attacking options. He has a record of two goal and 10 assists in 30 league appearances and has been hugely impressive for Tony Mowbray’s side.

Fellows was close to making a late move to Goodison Park, according to Football Insider, but the Toffees were unable to reach an agreement before the deadline after making a £10m bid. However, Palmer feels it is hugely likely that Fellow will move on by the summer if the Baggies fail to secure a place in the top-flight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Palmer told Football League World: "He's been a crucial part of West Brom's promotion push, registering two goals and 10 assists in 30 Championship appearances, more assists than any other player in the league. Everton and Brighton want to buy him but West Brom are standing firm, they want £20 million for the player to part with his signature.

"They're not in any position where they have to sell him as he's under contract until 2027, so they're in a very strong position. But, from the player's point of view, yes he's playing regularly, but if they don't get promotion then I would assume both in the interest of the player and the club, he will be sold in the summer.

"We'll have to wait and see. With restrictions with Everton at the moment, I think £20 million could still be a lot for them to pay, we know what Brighton are like in signing young players to develop them before moving them on.

"Fellows has high potential and could go on to be a top, top player, so ultimately if he continues his current form he will be in high demand in the summer and I fully expect him to not be a West Brom player past the summer if they are not promoted to the Premier League."