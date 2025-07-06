The stunning three-way swap deal that offers Liverpool everything they need at once | Getty Images

Liverpool have started offloading players as they continue their impressive summer transfer window.

Liverpool have wasted no time getting stuck into the summer transfer window, overseeing a total of 11 ins and outs so far, including the official arrival of Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Arne Slot and his side appear to be very clear on what they want from this window. With marquee signing Florian Wirtz through the door along with Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez, Liverpool have made a huge splash in these early stages.

With more exciting targets on their list still to be explored, the Reds are looking at making this one of their most fruitful windows yet. However, to bring in new recruits, they will need to make room on the roster.

Liverpool have already begun trimming down some of their fringe players, including Jarell Quansah. However, former England international Ben Foster feels this could be a mistake from the Reds.

Liverpool sale of Jarell Quansah questioned

Quansah played a huge part in England’s success at this year’s Euro U21. The centre-back played every single minute of the tournament, while club teammate Harvey Elliott also shone with five goals in six appearances.

Foster has weighed in on Quansah’s efforts for England U21s and believes Liverpool have let ‘the future’ of the club slip through the fingers.

“In the final he was brilliant. Whenever he had any space in front of him, he would just exploit it. With the ball at his feet he is so comfortable and he is so big as well,” Foster said on the latest episode of the Football Fill-In.

“He would just run into the space in front of him which causes absolute mayhem for the opposition as at some point, someone in the midfield has to go into there which creates a gap behind them and it’s carnage.

“I’m thinking, £35m? If I’m Liverpool I almost want to cancel it last second and go ‘you know what, I know you might not play every game, but you will definitely play a big chunk’. I promise you, he will.

“I think he’s the future for Liverpool or would have been anyway. Leverkusen will be buzzing to get him through the door.”

How much did Liverpool get for Jarell Quansah?

After signing Frimpong and Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen, Liverpool have sent a player in the opposite direction. Despite speculation of a loan move, Quansah has signed for the Bundesliga outfit on a permanent move.

The deal is reported to be worth up to £35 million in total, consisting of an initial £30 million fee, plus an extra £5 million in ‘easily achievable’ add-ons. Liverpool have also included a buy-back clause in Quansah’s deal for a pre-agreed fee.

The Premier League champions are looking to bolster their backline with a new centre-back. Marc Guehi is a leading target as things stand, with recent reports suggesting Liverpool have reached an ‘agreement in principle’ with the Crystal Palace star who is keen on a move to Anfield. The Reds are now just waiting to agree on a price with the Eagles.