Liverpool winger Luis Diaz continues to be linked with a summer departure and a replacement will be needed if that is the case.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a transfer claim that would have taken many by surprise. Considering that Liverpool have options aplenty in the role, the thought of recruiting a left winger in the summer transfer may not have been contemplated by supporters.

Granted, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo have both been linked with exits. Bayern Munich are said to be admirers of the Reds pair who fired a combined 35 goals last season. But Arne Slot’s side are not planning to lose either as preparations for a defence of the Premier League title begin next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, £100 million club-record signing Florian Wirtz is tactically versatile and can operate on the flank. As can Diogo Jota and Dominik Szoboszlai if necessary.

So when it was suggested by Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg that Liverpool want a new winger before the window closes, a few eyebrows might have been raised. It was not dismissed that the Reds wanted a striker, which they require, but reported that Slot wanted another wide man.

Many supporters would concur that if Liverpool were to pursue a winger, it would be one to be an understudy to Mo Salah on the right. The Anfield talisman is now aged 33 and someone to potentially be moulded into his heir down the line would be prudent planning, as well as providing cover when Salah heads off to AFCON in December.

Diaz future

It might be different if Diaz is to leave, though. There’s still almost two months of the window remaining and already Barcelona and Bayern Munich have had approaches rebuffed. However, if an offer that was too good to refuse came in, it might change Liverpool’s stance. Diaz has just two years left on his current contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes may well have a contingency plan in place in case Diaz, also said to be wanted by Saudi Pro League outfit Al Nassr, does move on. A list of names may be drawn up.

Lyon’s Malick Fofana is said to be on the radar. His situation is intriguing after the French club were relegated to the second tier because of financial problems. However, Lyon reportedly value Fofana, who recorded 11 goals and eight assists in 41 games last season, at £50 million.

Given that recruiting a centre-forward is likely to be the priority, Liverpool may look for cheaper alternatives. There is one that Slot knows one who could well appeal. The Dutchman has yet to raid any of his former players he worked with at Feyenoord. That is despite many who played for him earning high-profile moves.

Lutsharel Geertruida is now at RB Leipzig and Santiago Gimenez was purchased by AC Milan for around £30 million in January. Yankuba Minteh and Mats Wieffer both represent Brighton, Antoni Milambo has signed for Brentford for £20 million and David Hancko has been linked with Juventus and Atletico Madrid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paixao reunion

Slot will have a good barometer as to whether players from Holland can make the grade in the Premier League immediately. He may feel that Igor Paixao is capable of doing that. The Brazilian was purchased by Slot from Coritiba in 2022. He was part of the Feyenoord team that won the Eredivisie in his maiden campaign. And last term, Paixao was the Rotterdam-based side’s standout star as he plundered 18 goals and 19 assists in 47 appearances. Those are impressive figures, no matter what the division, and he was named Eredivisie Player of the Year despite Feyenoord finishing third in the table.

Paixao would cost less than Fofana and Anthony Gordon, with who Liverpool had an agreement in principle last summer when Newcastle United were exploring options to raise funds to meet the Premier League’s profit and sustainability deadline. Per Transfermrkt, the former Brazil under-23 international is valued at around £30 million and Arsenal have been linked. What’s more, Paixao has only just turned 25 so is entering his peak years and would be accustomed to Slot’s methods.

“£33 million or £42 million? They don't make a fuss about that in England,” said former Feyenoord boss Rob Jacobs to 1908.nl earlier this year. “He is getting better every day. [He is] incredibly goal-oriented; he is the most dangerous man at Feyenoord. [I have got] really nothing but praise, he scores magnificent goals.”

Plan A will be to keep Diaz, who has established himself as one of Europe’s elite wingers. If he wasn’t then two juggernauts wouldn’t be trying to sign him. But if the situation does change than Paixao could be the replacement.