Liverpool supporters group Spirit of Shankly penned a lengthy statement to the Premier League urging for the decision to be reversed.

Liverpool fans have opposed the moving of a match to Christmas Eve (Image: Getty Images)

Liverpool fans have accused Sky Sports of 'sealing Christmas' as they join Everton , Chelsea and all other 17 top-flight clubs in urging the Premier League to reverse its decision to hold a math on Christmas Eve for the first time in 28 years.

The broadcasters have worked with the Premier League to move the match between Chelsea and Wolves to December 24 at 1 pm in a historic move that has disgruntled supporter groups at all 20 Premier League clubs, including Liverpool.

The Spirit of Shankly released a lengthy statement setting out its stance against Christmas Eve fixtures. It read: "Why does Sky Sports want to steal Christmas? No one should need reminding what Christmas is all about. No one, it seems apart from out-of-touch TV executives, who only see the product and don’t see the people.

"Spirit of Shankly opposes Premier League football on Christmas Eve and we strongly condemn the decision, driven by Sky Sports, to reschedule the Wolves v Chelsea fixture to this special family day. The attempt to force football into a fixture nobody asked for stinks of arrogance and ignorance – a view further enforced by media briefings that the decision will not be reversed despite opposition from supporters across the country.

"The game is nothing without us, the fans – football in the pandemic served to underline that. Once again we are told we are valued, yet once again we are being ignored. Christmas Eve has been left alone by the decision-makers inside television for 28 years – and we call for that to continue. Common sense should prevail."

The group go on to recall when Sky Sports had intentions to show the meeting between Arsenal and Liverpool in 2017 on Christmas Eve until the decision was 'scrapped due to the backlash from fans'. The statement also labels the scheduling of a match on Christmas Eve 'a move The Grinch would be proud of' and a 'nightmare before Christmas'.

The group added: "We join our counterparts across the country in calling for a re-think regarding the Wolves v Chelsea fixture. It’s not us this time, but next time it could be.

"The Premier League is big business. We understand the global demand for televised games. But Christmas, our tradition, and the impact on families and fans should rule over just one more match on the TV.

We ask that Sky Sports and the Premier League look to the ghosts of Christmas past. Supporters don’t want Christmas Eve football. Don’t make it our Christmas future. After all, even Scrooge saw sense in the end."

The Football Supporters' Association (FSA) moved to bring together supporter groups from all 20 Premier League clubs in opposition to play matches on Christmas Eve. The FSA said : “The Premier League has delivered an early present which no one actually wanted in the shape of a Christmas Eve fixture. The FSA and our supporters groups have consistently told the league this is a bad idea and they have totally ignored match-goers.

“They’ve put money first, fans last, and we’ll be looking at ways to make that crystal clear to the Premier League and TV companies. It’s shocking scheduling and we’re in discussion with our members at Chelsea, Wolves and other supporters groups on the next steps.”