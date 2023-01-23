Liverpool ‘keeping tabs’ on €60m Juventus star

Liverpool are keeping tabs on a Juventus forward that could cost them €60m

Liverpool are keeping tabs on Juventus’ Federico Chiesa, according to Calciomercato. The Reds have long been tracking him despite his long-term injury.

Chiesa scored two goals and became a vital player for Italy as they were named European champions in 2021 and had very high expectations placed on him as he continued his loan spell with Juventus. After netting 14 goals in his first campaign with the Italian giants, the forward went onto suffer an anterior cruciate ligament injury in January 2022 and made his return ten months later.

While Chiesa has only made six appearances this season, Liverpool reportedly remain interested in signing the Italian and will be eager to help him fulfil his world-class potential. Juve’s controversy that has left them with a 15 point deduction in Serie A has led to a number of clubs targeting some of their biggest stars.

Juventus will be desperate to keep hold of Chiesa as they look to rebuild a declining team, but the report claims that Massimiliano Allegri’s side could demand around €60 million (£52.7m) for his services in the summer. Given Liverpool’s recent acquisitions of Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo and there hopes of snapping up Jude Bellingham, splashing the cash on another attacker seems unlikely.