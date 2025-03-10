A look back through the archives at some of Liverpool’s most iconic Adidas kits

Liverpool have gone back in time by signing a lucrative multi-year kit deal with Adidas believed to be worth £60m a season, as reported by The Guardian. It will take over the existing deal with Nike from next season marking a return to a bygone era at Anfield as Arne Slot’s side aim to relive the success of great teams from the past.

“Everyone at the club is incredibly excited to welcome Adidas back into the LFC family,” said Billy Hogan, the club’s chief executive officer. “We have enjoyed fantastic success together in the past and created some of the most iconic LFC kits of all time.

“Adidas and Liverpool share an ambition of success and we couldn’t be more excited to partner together again as we look forward to creating more incredible kits to help drive on-pitch performance. We’d like to thank Nike for their support over the last five years and wish them well for the future.”

Adidas previously sponsored Liverpool between 1985 and 1996 and again held the kit rights between 2006 and 2012. Kits from the company have been donned by club icons such as John Barnes, Ian Rush, Robbie Fowler, Steven Gerrard, Fernando Torres, Alan Hansen and even the great Kenny Dalglish during his time as player-manager. But what is the most iconic Adidas strip in Liverpool history? Here we pick out some of our favourites from years gone by.

Liverpool home shirt (1985/88)

Liverpool's 1985/86 kit remains one of the club's most memorable Adidas kits. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Kenny Dalglish’s first season as Liverpool manager also marked the beginning of Adidas era on Merseyside with the iconic Crown Paint sponsor. It was one to remember at Anfield as the Reds lifted the league and FA Cup double, becoming the fifth English team in history to achieve the feat while also winning the one-off Football League Super Cup against Everton in a competition which was held after the European ban.

Liverpool away kit (1995/96)

Liverpool were beaten 1-0 in the 1996 FA Cup final. | Getty Images

Unfortunately, Liverpool lost the match that this kit is mostly associated with them wearing: the 1996 FA Cup final. Liverpool's players turned up to that game donning the infamous white suit which is still mocked by opposition fans to this day, but the kit they turned out for the match in was rather more popular. It was donned by players such as Ian Rush, Stan Collymore, Jamie Redknapp and a young Robbie Fowler.

- Liverpool home shirt (2007/09)

Steven Gerrard led Liverpool to the Champions League final in this iconic Adidas kit. | Getty Images

Liverpool have never actually won the Champions League while wearing an Adidas shirt but they came the closest during the 2006/07 season when they were beaten in the final against an AC Milan side that they had famously defeated two season earlier in Istanbul. It is one of Liverpool’s best designs of the Premier League era and was donned by the likes of Peter Crouch, Xabi Alonso, Dirk Kuyt, Jamie Carragher, a prime Steven Gerrard and even the returning Robbie Fowler. In later seasons it was also worn by Fernando Torres.

- Liverpool away shirt (2009/10)

Liverpool endured a difficult season in this kit - but it remains a thing of beauty nonetheless. | Getty Images

Liverpool fans endured a difficult season in the 2009/10 season as they failed to secure their place in the Champions League for the first time under Rafa Benitez’s management. It marked the end of the Spainard’s era as manager and also marked the final season where Fernando Torres led the line. It’s a shame performances weren’t better in this kit as it is amongst the most fashionable away shirts Adidas have produced for the Reds during the Premier League era.