Liverpool are already looking ahead to the summer transfer window.

Liverpool have a golden opportunity to snub Carabao Cup winners Newcastle United of a major transfer announcement this summer.

The Reds returned to Merseyside emptyhanded at the weekend after a below par performance at Wembley delivered the Magpies their first major trophy in 70 years. Despite a late spark of hope from a Federico Chiesa goal, Liverpool left it far too late to see anything come from the effort, and the Carabao Cup went home to St James’ Park.

The defeat highlighted Liverpool’s need to recruit in the summer, mostly as the speculation over how many players will stay beyond this season is now a leading topic in the sport.

There are a number of positions the Reds are said to be looking at to strengthen and they could be on track to deny Newcastle one of, if not their biggest transfer pursuit in recent months.

Liverpool leading race for Marc Guehi

Marc Guehi has been one of the most sought-after Premier League players for months now. Plenty of rumours have circulated regarding his future and whether it lies away from Crystal Palace.

As things stand, all signs are pointing towards yes. Several top flight English clubs are eager to strike a deal for the centre-back, who has established himself as one of the Eagles’ most important players.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are now ‘in pole position’ to sign Guehi at the end of the season, by which time he will be into the final 12 months of his contract.

This could be a big reality check for Palace, who are now running out of time to make some cash through the sale of the 24-year-old. Liverpool are on the market for a new centre-back and having shown interest in Guehi for some time, they are now ‘leading the race’ for his signature, while Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea loom, as well as Newcastle, who have been heavily connected with him.

Liverpool could snub Newcastle for Marc Guehi signing

Last summer, Newcastle were throwing everything they could at Crystal Palace to try and sign Guehi. An impressive four cash offers were knocked back by their Premier League rivals, including a £65 million bid in late August. More recently, Spurs had a £70 million offer rejected on the winter window Deadline Day.

At the time, the Eagles co-owner and chairman Steve Parish said it would take ‘superstar money’ to prise Guehi away from Selhurst Park. However, at risk of him reaching next January and being able to enter pre-contract negotiations, Palace may be forced to lower their expectations when it comes to offers this summer.

Clubs will certainly want to take advantage of Guehi entering the final year of his terms and Liverpool have been backed by many to oversee a pretty significant window. The Reds are still yet to tie Virgil van Dijk down with a new deal and as things stand, they have also failed to agreed a new agreement with Ibrahima Konate.

Liverpool splashed £75 million on Van Dijk 2017 and they have since won the Premier League and Champions League. With one hand on this season’s league title too, they should be looking to spend similar money on key targets they want.

