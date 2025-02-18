Erling Haaland of Manchester City reacts, while holding his knee during the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Newcastle United FC at Etihad Stadium on February 15, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Erling Haaland injury latest as Man City face Liverpool later this week.

Erling Haaland has been spotted in training ahead of Manchester City’s upcoming clash against Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola’s side have two significant fixtures this week. They travel to Real Madrid tomorrow trying to avoid Champions League elimination. City capitulated to suffer a 3-2 loss against the European champions in last week’s knockout play-off first-leg encounter at the Etihad Stadium. They then have another quick turn around and host Liverpool on Sunday (4.30pm GMT).

City have endured a woeful campaign and will relinquish their Premier League crown. The Reds are seven points clear at the summit of the table - and 16 above Guardiola’s troops. City have a battle to ensure that they qualify for Europe’s elite club competition as they sit fourth in the table.

The Etihad Stadium side did look much like their old selves when thrashing Newcastle United 4-0 last time out. However, Haaland was forced off in the closing stages with a knee issue. Guardiola admitted he was initially ‘scared’ that the striker, who has scored 23 goals this season, had sustained a serious issue. But is transpired Haaland’s problem was not severe. “When he was down, everyone was scared,” Guardiola said. “But he got up and walked smiling like always. I didn’t speak to him or the doctors – but the doctors didn’t come with bad news – so hopefully he is fine. Maybe it’s not as bad as it could be.”

As City were put through their paces before travelling to face Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu, Haaland was rubbing shoulders with the rest of his team-mates.In addition, defensive duo Nathan Aké and Ruben Dias were also out training after being doubtful along with winger Jack Grealish.

City will be without Rodri, who is sidelined with a long-term ACL injury. Meanwhile, Manuel Akanji won’t play again this season after being forced to have adductor surgery and Oscar Bobb hasn’t made an appearance this season.

Liverpool injury news

Liverpool will be hoping to get Cody Gakpo back to fitness against City. The forward missed last Sunday’s 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers and has been ruled out of tomorrow’s encounter against Aston Villa.

Joe Gomez is sidelined with a serious hamstring injury and Arne Slot has admitted that the Reds are considering surgery. The Anfield head coach said: “He tries everything to be with the team. He works really hard to come back and then first game when he came back, after two or three minutes we saw him making a sprint and now he is out for weeks again.

“That’s always very hard for a player in every part of the season, let alone in the part of the season that everybody is looking forward to. He will a miss large part of the end of the season but we expect him to be back in the end phase of the season. He might [need surgery] but that is something we still have to assess.”