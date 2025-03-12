Trent Alexander-Arnold injury latest after being forced off in Liverpool’s Champions League loss to PSG

Liverpool have an anxious wait on the fitness of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Reds’ elimination from the Champions League last 16 at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain was compounded by losing Alexander-Arnold to injury. The right-back was forced off in the 73rd minute after appearing to fall awkwardly on his ankle. That meant that Alexander-Arnold’s qualities could not be utilised in extra-time or the penalty shootout - as Liverpool suffered a 4-1 loss with Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones missing spot-kicks.

Slot’s assessment

Head coach Arne Slot has admitted that Alexander-Arnold is set to miss the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United on Sunday. Slot said: “With Trent, he had to come off. That’s never a good sign. And from what I heard from people that saw the images or how he got injured, that didn’t look very good. So I would be surprised if he is available for Sunday.”

Liverpool will be hoping that Alexander-Arnold’s issue is not serious. They are already without deputy full-back Conor Bradley and the versatile Joe Gomez. While the Reds are 15 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, the job is not complete. Jarell Quansah, who replaced Alexander-Arnold against PSG, is likely to deputise for the Newcastle showdown but the Reds will want Alexander-Arnold back as quickly as possible.

Injury analysis

Alexander-Arnold will undergo tests to see the extent of his problem. On X, the account @physioscout which provides football injury analyse has given a prognosis on the Anfield vice-captain’s issue. Given the nature of Alexander-Arnold’s setback, he could be missing a ‘few weeks’ on the treatment table. The post said: “Trent Alexander-Arnold had to come off in Liverpool's clash vs. PSG in the second half with an ankle injury.

“Forced eversion at the ankle after a tackle brings concern for a high ankle sprain/syndesmosis injury. The other possibility would be an axial loading foot/ankle injury, which has a bunch of possibilities for recovery time.

“Not a great mechanism, and he could very well miss a few weeks with the injury. There is a smaller chance of just a contusion injury (fast recovery). Would be lucky to miss only a week or two.

“Potential Recovery Times: If axial loading injury: From one week to a few weeks. Mod Grade Syndesmosis: 3-4 weeks. High Grade Syndesmosis: 8-10 weeks w/ surgery. Best thing is to wait for further updates and comment from Arne Slot. Have seen similar mechanisms miss the 8-10 week previously. Hopefully, it's just an axial injury/contusion injury and turns out not being too bad.”

Liverpool also saw Ibrahima Konate forced off against PSG. However, Slot is hopeful that the centre-back only was suffering from fatigue rather than picking up an injury. Asked about the potential physical cost of the loss to the Ligue 1 champions, Anfield chief Slot replied: “The good thing is we play a final on Sunday, so mentally that’s probably the best you can ask for, because this is what we are playing football for: to play finals.

“And then there are two-and-a-half weeks in between before we start the season again. And if we can play nine times with this intensity – and the ones we play at home with the same intensity from the fans as well – then I am really looking forward to the end of the season.”