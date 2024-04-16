Liverpool continue to be linked with a move for Goncalo Inacio and reports suggest the Sporting CP defender could be available for just £40million.

Inacio has attracted plenty of interest during what has been an excellent season, both individually and as part of a Sporting side currently top of the Portuguese Primeira Liga. The 22-year-old has played in 26 of his side’s 28 games and is central to the division’s third-strongest defence.

Sporting are thought to be expecting offers to come in from some of Europe’s biggest clubs, with the acceptance being that Inacio will likely make the step up this summer. And Football Insider names Liverpool as a potential suitor.

The Reds will be in the market for defensive reinforcements, with the experienced Joel Matip set to leave when his contract expires this summer - the Cameroon international is currently out with an ACL injury and might not play for the club again. Jurgen Klopp’s side have been notably light at the back this season and will also need to plan for life after 32-year-old Virgil van Dijk, whenever that may be.

Sporting have a tendency to slap incredibly high release clauses on their stars but price-tags are often up for negotiation and the report suggests Inacio could leave for £40m. Should the defender be available, then Liverpool may also hold the key advantage of having his manager arrive in the dugout.

Ruben Amorim, who is a massive fan of Inacio, is currently among the favourites to join Liverpool following Klopp’s exit in the summer. Reported first-choice Xabi Alonso has decided to stay at Bayer Leverkusen for another year but Amorim has made no such commitment to Sporting and could be enticed.

“I cannot make any guarantees [that I will stay at Sporting next season],” The Sporting boss admitted earlier this month. “Sporting are dealing with their future and I can’t decide now because I gave my word, I can’t go back on that, so if I don’t win trophies, I’m going to leave Sporting. That’s been very clear since the start.”