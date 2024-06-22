Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in action for Georgia. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is a reported Liverpool transfer target.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has insisted he is only focused on Georgia’s European Championship campaign - and is parking his future until the tournament is over.

The winger has enjoyed two outstanding seasons since he joined Napoli in 2022. In his maiden season, he plundered 14 goals and 17 assists as the Azzurri were crowned Serie A champions. And while Napoli finished only 10th last term, Kvaratskhelia was the standout performer as he scored 11 times and registered a further nine.

The 23-year-old has been linked with several clubs. Liverpool are said to have him on their radar while PSG have reportedly had a bid turned down as they aim to replace Kylian Mbappe.

Kvaratskhelia’s agent and father both came out last week revealing that he wants to leave Napoli. That led to the Italian side releasing a forceful statement and that Kvaratskhelia would be going anywhere.

It said: “In reference to the statements of Kvaratskhelia's agent, Mamuka Jugeli, and his father Badri, Calcio Napoli reiterates that the player has a contract for another three years with the club. Kvaratskhelia is not on the market. It is not the agents or fathers who decide the future of a player under contract with Napoli but the Calcio Napoli club!!! End of the story."

Kvaratskhelia played for the entire 90 minutes of Georgia’s 3-1 loss to Turkey in their Euro 2024 opener and they play Czech Republic today.

