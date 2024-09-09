Adrien Rabiot attends the Athletics on day nine of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 04, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Adrien Rabiot has been linked with Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle United.

Didier Deschamps has claimed that Adrien Rabiot finds himself in an ‘embarrassing situation’ as he remains without a club.

The midfielder left Juventus at the end of last season following the expiry of his contract. He helped France reach the semi-finals of Euro 2024 and would no doubt have hoped to have sealed a move to a new club before the 2024-25 season.

However, several weeks into the campaign and Rabiot is on the list of free agents. The 29-year-old is still to move on to pastures new, having been linked to several teams. It was claimed by La Gazzetta Dello Sport that Liverpool have held talks with Rabiot and his representatives over a potential move. The ex-PSG man reportedly earned €7.5 million per season at Juve and would want a pay rise.

Rabiot has been omitted from France’s squad during the international break despite having been a key player in recent years. And Les Bleus boss Des Champs is hoping that a resolution can be found so that Rabiot can get his career back on track. "Adrien Rabiot has a somewhat embarrassing situation,” said Deschamps.

“His contract was expiring and he was solicited by several teams but now he's without a team and doesn’t train in a group."I hope he can quickly choose a club that can then bring him back to us."

Will Liverpool sign Adrien Rabiot?

Despite being available on a free transfer, it’s unlikely that Liverpool make a move. After missing out on Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi, the Reds did not look to sign other options. Instead, Liverpool head coach Arne Slot looked for answers within his squad, with Ryan Gravenberch being deployed in the No.6 role.

In terms of more attacking options, the Reds are well-stocked. Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have started all three opening victories so far this campaign, while Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones are also under contract.