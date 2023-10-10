‘So damn good’ - Legendary commentator makes position claim for Liverpool star

The former ITV commentator believes the Liverpool star can make an impact in a different role.

Famed football commentator Clive Tyldesley believes that Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold should be playing in midfield for club and country.

The right-back has just turned 25 and he’s already acheived so much across his career to date from playing in defence for his boyhood club, but there have been plenty who believe his future lies in midfield due to his technical ability.

Often cited as the best passer in the Premier League alongside Kevin De Bruyne, some feel he could be more effective in the centre of the pitch and it has been trialled so far in Liverpool colours in pre-season as well as for England in some minor friendlies.

With question marks over his defensive prowess over recent seasons, he was moved into an inverted full-back role at the back end of last season by Jurgen Klopp which brought success as Liverpool went 11 unbeaten in the league and Alexander-Arnold recorded eight assists and one goal.

What did Clive Tyldesley say about Alexander-Arnold?

And now Tyldesley, who stepped down as the lead ITV commentator in 2020 after 22 years, has revealed when speaking to the Anfield Wrap that he wants to see Klopp take the responsibility of defending Liverpool’s right side by moving him into midfield.

“I’d just like to tear one of those 6’s off his back and just put him there and take away the responsbility of defending the right-hand side of Liverpool’s defence.” He revealed.

“I don’t like him having that responsibility. But he did fine yesterday (vs Brighton) and I actually thought of the first 20 minutes Liverpool were really good - and he was part of it - but ultimately he is the most creative player in that squad.

“He can do stuff with the ball at his feet if he’s looking forward, rather than over his shoulder which nobody else can do in that squad and that’s why I feel so passionately about him because he is so damn good.”

His season so far

This season has seen a modest start for Alexander-Arnold, it’s just the one assist so far in seven appearances and that hamstring injury saw him miss four games which has affected his start to the season.

He did enjoy a strong showing against one of the league’s most exciting wingers in Karou Mitoma at the weekend before being substituted and that will be a big boost given the backlash he has had in recent years over his defending.

Joe Gomez has filled in well in his absence, as has Stefan Bajcetic, which has helped to ease some worries in that position with Connor Bradley out for at least another month or two, but Trent is still number one in that position, of course.