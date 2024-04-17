Liverpool could undergo changes in the goalkeeping department this summer as there are question marks over both Adrian and Caoimhin Kelleher.

Alisson Becker is contracted until 2027 and he will remain the undisputed number one for that time as he is one of the best in his position in the world - but what about his back-ups and their futures?

Adrian, who hasn’t featured since the Community Shield in 2022, is set to leave the club in the summer at the end of his current deal. He is the third-choice option and at 37, he may desire to find some regular football before he retires. Then there’s Kelleher, who has played as many games as Alisson this season due to injuries, who is coming into his own at 25 and looks ready to be a first-team keeper elsewhere.

After all, Brentford bid £15m in the January window for him and after an impressive display in Alisson’s absence this season, other clubs could revisit the interest and tempt him away with first-team football. Perhaps that is the case as reports are claiming Liverpool are being linked with not just one, but two keepers from the EFL.

According to the Daily Mail, they have reported that there is interest in Anthony Patterson of Sunderland and England U21 keeper Sim Tickle. The report stated: “Liverpool have retained an interest in Sunderland shot-stopper Anthony Patterson. It is also understood that several Premier League clubs have been scouting Wigan’s young keeper Sam Tickle, who has impressed for Shaun Maloney’s League One side this season and earned himself an England Under 21 call-up.”

Also speaking on the future of Kelleher, it said: “The Irishman was subject to strong interest from Nottingham Forest in the last days of the January transfer window but Liverpool turned down the relegation-threatened club’s approaches. Liverpool would likely not stand in Kelleher’s way if he did want to leave the club in search of a No 1 jersey elsewhere, though, with Forest just one of many clubs interested in securing his services. Celtic are very keen but would almost certainly be priced out of a move.”

