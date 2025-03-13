The latest on Virgil van Dijk’s current contract situation at Liverpool.

Liverpool’s disappointing defeat to Paris Saint-Germain did more than end their hopes of winning the Champions League this season. Speculation has ramped up over the future of three key players who are rapidly approaching the end of their contracts.

Following a penalty shootout that left a lot to be desired from the usually ice cold Reds, fans were left assuming the worst at the sight of a teary-eyed Mohamed Salah. While hit with the emotion of being out of the competition, many believed the Egyptian’s reaction had more behind it — potentially suggesting this was his last Champions League match for Liverpool.

Virgil van Dijk was also asked about his current contract situation following the crushing defeat to PSG. His comments have done little to reassure fans that there’s light at the end of the tunnel regarding new contracts.

Van Dijk provides new contract update

The Liverpool captain’s current focus is on getting his team over the line in the Premier League but with June now on the horizon, it’s becoming increasingly likely that he will leave Anfield as a free agent in the summer.

After the match on Tuesday, Van Dijk was asked about whether there was a new deal on the table for him from Liverpool. He responded: “I still have no idea at the moment. Genuinely. At the moment I don't even know what will happen next year. If anyone says they do know, they are lying to your face. Everyone knows there are some conversations behind the scenes but that is about it.”

Van Dijk also explained that talks had not been put ‘on hold’ in order to focus on the Carabao Cup final and the Premier League title charge.

“Listen, there are 10 games to go [in the Premier League] and that is my full focus. If there is news, you guys will know it. I don't even know myself.”

Van Dijk ‘considering’ £17m deal

As he approaches the end of his terms with Liverpool, Van Dijk is attracting significant interest from other clubs. Rivals have been rubbing their hands together for months now over the idea of potentially signing Van Dijk, Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold on free deals.

According to Fichajes, Atletico Madrid are looking to bolster their defence and Van Dijk is on the radar due to his ‘experience and stature’. Diego Simeone reportedly views the Dutchman as the ‘perfect fit’ for his current system and the idea of signing him for no cost makes him a very attractive target.

Bayern Munich have also been credited with interest in Van Dijk but it’s an offer from Saudi Arabia that he’s reportedly mulling over the most.

A report from L’Equipe claims that Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal, home to the likes of Joao Cancelo and Aleksandar Mitrovic, are keen on snapping up Van Dijk this summer. The SPL side has tabled ‘an initial offer’ reported to be worth more than €20 million (£17m). The mammoth salary offer breaks down to more than £300,000 per week, which the Liverpool skipper is said to be ‘considering’ but has ‘not yet responded’.