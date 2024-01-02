Japan celebrate their win over Spain in final Group E match

The transfer season is upon us once again and Liverpool are now being linked with a move for Borussia Monchengladbach's Ko Itakura.

Itakura, 26, has quietly developed a strong reputation as a versatile and strong ball-playing centre-back who can cover a few positions at the back and he was a key starter for Japan in the 2022 World Cup as the Asian side qualified from their group including Germany, Spain and Costa Rica.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool scouts have watched Gladbach centre-back Itakura “multiple times” this season who is valued around £15m (according to Transfermarkt). Tottenham have also been reportedly linked with a move as Ange Postecoglou previously had held an interest during his time in charge at Celtic.

There is said to be a release clause in his contract, but it is “not valid” until the summer and there are no details when it comes to a fee but with top clubs reportedly monitoring the defender that information may come to light in due course. Liverpool's current sporting director Jorg Schamdtke helped to bring Wataru Endo to the club in the summer in what was a left-field signing at that time, but his links in Germany suggest he could do the same with Itakura here.

His son, Nils, is currently the sporting director for Gladbach which suggests that Liverpool potentially have an edge over the competition. With Joel Matip seemingly likely to depart at the end of the season when his contract expires, Itakura could be a low cost replacement who could help cover multiple positions, while also bringing quality both on the ball and in the air.

As it stands, he has averaged the most headed goals (0.27 per 90) out of centre-backs in the Bundesliga this season, including netting against Augsburg and Bayern Munich. Plus, he's one of the most accurate passers among CBs in the Bundesliga with 92.68% which ranks him sixth this season in the German division.

