Liverpool make 11 changes as surprise right-back named and two full debuts given out vs LASK
Liverpool team news in full for the Europa League clash against LASK.
Jurgen Klopp has named his Liverpool team for their Europa League Group E curtain-raiser against LASK in Austria.
The Reds make 11 changes from the 3-1 Premier League victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ryan Gravenberch is handed his full Liverpool debut after coming off the bench against Wolves. He’s in midfield with Harvey Elliott and Wataru Endo.
Ben Doak is also handed his first start for the Reds. The exciting 17-year-old winger, who signed a new long-term contract earlier this week, features on the right flank with Darwin Nunez spearheading the attack and Luis Diaz on the left wing.
In defence, Stefan Bajcetic makes a surprise start at right-back with Trent Alexander-Arnold still sidelined with a hamstring issue. The defensive midfielder is handed his first appearance since suffering an adductor injury in March.
Virgil van Dijk returns to captain the side after serving a two-match domestic suspension, with Ibrahima Konate partnering him in the middle of the rearguard. Kostas Tsimikas is deployed at left-back and Caoimhin Kelleher comes in for Alisson Becker in goal.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Liverpool: Kelleher; Bajcetic, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Endo, Elliott, Gravenberch; Doak, Nunez, Diaz.
Subs: Alisson, Jaros, Gomez, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Salah, Jones, Gakpo, Jota, Robertson, Matip, Quansah.