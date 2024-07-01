Marcelo Pitaluga of Liverpool arriving before the Group E UEFA Europa League match between R. Union Saint-Gilloise and Liverpool FC at Stade Joseph Marien on December 14, 2023 in Brussels, Belgium. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The goalkeeper has been out on loan for the past six months.

Liverpool have opted to cut the loan spell of Marcelo Pitaluga short.

The goalkeeper returns to Merseyside after a disappointing loan spell at St Patrick's Athletic.

Pitaluga joined Liverpool from Brazilian club Fluminense in 2020 for a reported fee of around £2 million. He's been highly rated at Anfield and caught the eye during a stint at non-league Macclesfield in the 2022-23 season before suffering an ankle injury.

The 21-year-old made the switch to St Pat's in January after signing a new Liverpool contract. Pitaluga was swiftly made No.1 at the Dublin-based outfit but made errors in a 3-1 loss to Shamrock Rovers in the President of Ireland's Cup and then in a clash against Waterford.

As a result, Pitaluga lost his spot with Danny Rogers handed the gloves. Pitaluga remained second choice until it was confirmed by manager Stephen Kenny that the youngster's loan has been cut short.

Kenny said via JOE: “There was a high number of signings and three have gone back this week – Kieran [Freeman] to Scotland, we said goodbye too to Marcelo, a great guy and a good career ahead of him I think, and Alfie [Taylor] is gone back to Hull."

It remains to be seen what Liverpool's plans for Pitaluga will now be. The Reds are set to return for pre-season training, with Arne Slot keen to have a look at his new troops. The new head coach will also be short of goalkeeping options for a period, with Alisson Becker currently on Copa America duty with Brazil while No.3 Adrian’s contract has officially expired.

But Liverpool could also feel that Pitaluga requires a short period of respite, with the Irish season going on throughout the summer.

Alisson previously said of his compatriot Pitaluga: “Marcelo is really talented. I saw him a few times back in Brazil, but I could know more about him here as a goalie and as a person as well.