Liverpool make four changes against LOSC Lille as Federico Chiesa and Jayden Danns decisions made
Arne Slot makes four changes as Liverpool aim to continue their perfect Champions League record against LOSC Lille at Anfield.
The Reds switch up their defence, with Conor Bradley and Jarell Quansah coming into the XI. They replace Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ibrahima Konate respectively.
Meanwhile, Curtis Jones is back in from the outset with Alexis Mac Allister rested. And after coming off the bench to plunder a stoppage-time double in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Brentford, Darwin Nunez features from the start with Cody Gakpo dropping to the bench.
Federico Chiesa has to wait for another opportunity from the first whistle and 19-year-old striker Jayden Danns is in the squad.
Liverpool go in search of a seventh successive win in the Champions League. One point will guarantee a place in the top-eight of the league table and a place in the last 16 although that is already virtually confirmed.
Liverpool: Alisson, Van Dijk, Diaz, Szoboszlai, Nunez, Salah, Jones, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Quansah, Bradley.
Subs: Kelleher, Jaros, Endo, Konate, Mac Allister, Chiesa, Gakpo, Elliott, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Danns, Morton.
