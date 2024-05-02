Liverpool stunned Chelsea in their midweek Women’s Super League clash to all but end Emma Hayes’ hopes of a trophy in her final season with the Blues. Matt Beard’s side blew the roof off Prenton Park in a blockbuster seven-goal thriller that saw the Reds deny Chelsea a crucial three points in their title battle with Manchester City.

Hayes will leave her position as Chelsea manager at the end of the 2023/24 campaign after 12 years in charge, to take on her new role as head coach of the US Women’s National Team. The 47-year-old was expected to go out with a sensational bang and many backed her to finally lift the Champions League trophy and defend the WSL title one last time.

However, Chelsea’s recent run has seen them crash out of almost every tournament and their defeat to Liverpool has severely dashed their chances of a fifth consecutive WSL title. The Blues have a game in-hand over league leaders Man City, but six points currently separate the two with just two game-weeks left in the season.

Hayes appears to have already conceded the title after her side’s latest defeat. Speaking to Sky Sports after the match in Birkenhead, she said: "We will never give up, but the title is far from us. It's not in our hands. City deserve it, their consistency has put them in that position. We will go to the end but I don't think the title will be heading to us this year."

Liverpool added salt to an already-wounded Chelsea with a 4-3 victory on Wednesday, with Gemma Bonner snatching the win in stoppage time to round off an electric second half, with four goals coming from the 80th minute onwards. The Reds are level on points with Manchester United for fourth place, behind only on goal difference, and will take on their rivals this weekend in their penultimate league clash.

Beard reflected on his side’s performance and stressed that his team is ‘only going to get better’ as they move forward.

“We knew they [Chelsea] were a little bit vulnerable after the way the last month has been for them. Really, really pleased. When you get in front and then get pegged back against a team like Chelsea, to keep going and keep scoring was a great testament to the character of the group,” the boss said after the match.