Liverpool have 'strong' interest in Teun Koopmeiners heading into the summer transfer window.

That's according to Italian newspaper Quotidiano Nazionale with the Reds said to be ahead of Juventus in the race for the Atalanta midfielder.

Koopmeiners has enjoyed a sound campaign for La Dea, registering 14 goals and five appearances in 43 appearances. He's played a key role in the Bergamo-based side reaching the Europa League semi-finals - knocking out Liverpool in the last eight following a 3-1 aggregate win.

However, Koopmeiners has already revealed that he'd like a fresh challenge at the end of the season. He was linked with a switch to Liverpool last summer but instead Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo were recruited.

However, it is suggested that Koopmeiners is still on the Reds’ radar. Quotidiano Nazionale reports that Juventus would not be able to match the Reds' financial might in terms of a fee and salary that could be offered. It is said Liverpool were impressed by the Holland international’s performances against them in both Europa League quarter-final legs.

Koopmeiners joined Atalanta in 2021 from AZ Alkmaar. At the Dutch club, the 26-year-old worked with Arne Slot, who will take over from Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield hot seat at the end of the season.

