Liverpool managerial candidate has shock 'release clause' revealed as Jurgen Klopp successor search goes on
While all signs are pointing towards Xabi Alonso to take over from Jurgen Klopp, there are other names in the running, including Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi.
The Italian manager has emerged as one of the most revered coaches in the Premier League after helping Brighton to achieve European football for the first time in the club's history last season which was fuelled by a fresh brand of exciting and progressive football.
Even this season, which some people believe to be a 'slow' season, is very underrated. There has been a drop-off in overall consistency but that was to be expected given their new European commitments, players such as Moises Caicedo and loan-ee Levi Colwill exiting and multiple injuries to key players. As it stands, they sit seventh in contention for the Europa Conference/Europa League places, are into the fifth round of the FA Cup and sit waiting in the Last 16 of the Europa League - which is why he deserves more praise.
He sits among the top three favourites to take over from Klopp on most bookmaker sites and there is one sure fire way to secure him as the German's successor. According to Spanish outlet Relevo, De Zerbi has a release clause of £8m-£13m. In comparison, when Chelsea opted to move for Graham Potter, they forked out a sensational record fee of almost £22m when they signed him and his staff from Brighton.
The Seagulls have been one of the most forward-thinking clubs in recent years, receiving huge fees for players and staff including directors and scouts that have been mostly acquired by Chelsea. Subsequently, whereas there is a fee for De Zerbi, it is a different situation for Alonso.
Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro confirmed that there is no release clause and but he has a gentleman's agreement to leave for one of three clubs which ncludes Bayern Munich, Liverpool or Real Madrid. He revealed this to talkSPORT in recent months, “A release clause for Alonso? No, you don’t need one. We have a very good relationship with him and he knows we are a club who takes matters very seriously. We won’t force anyone to stay here if they don’t want to. We want him to feel happy with us so that his only wish is to stay,”.