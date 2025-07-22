Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes has been hailed for his work in brining record breaking signing Florian Wirtz to Anfield this summer. Cr: Getty Images. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool issued a “take it or leave it” offer for Marc Guehi, but is it a decision that could backfire?

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool moved swiftly to land their top targets when the transfer window opened which makes the current game of cat and mouse a strange one to watch.

The collapse of Darwin Nunez’s move to Napoli will be a sore one to take given the money that it would free up to replace him, although a goal against Preston on an emotional afternoon and a hat-trick against Stoke City might offer some hope of a brighter season ahead. The arrival of Hugo Ekitike for £82m could spur the Uruguayan on to new levels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The position that needs immediate attention though, as seen by the defensive options in the pre-season friendlies so far, is at centre-half with Ibrahima Konate’s contract situation and Jarell Quansah’s sale to Bayer Leverkusen raising some questions.

What was Liverpool’s “take it or leave it” offer for Guehi?

According to a report from Football Insider last week, the Reds were set to advance with a £45m deal for Marc Guehi once Eagles agreed a deal for Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande. It is a rumour that has gone quiet recently and the Reds’ recruitment team look to be playing a weighting game knowing that they have adequate cover for now.

Liverpool are eyeing Guehi following Quansah’s £35m move to Bayer Leverkusen and amid the uncertainty over Konate’s future at the club.

Other rumours have been quiet in terms of possible centre-half targets with Konate’s place on the bench for the fixture against Stoke perhaps an early indication of what Arne Slot’s plans are. If he doesn’t sign a new contract, he won’t be considered as first choice. Should Konate be benched and sit it out waiting for a move to Real Madrid, questions about his commitment will only worsen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How Liverpool’s Guehi gamble could backfire

So what is the gamble taken by Richard Hughes? By selling Quansah first, Liverpool have weakened their hand. Hughes hasn’t made many mistakes since taking over in his senior recruitment role, but with Konate’s future also in doubt, even without the benefit of hindsight it seemed like a strange move. There is logic to waiting until closer to the end of the window or by issuing ultimatums, but Palace don’t have to sell only to Liverpool.

Guehi is the common sense player to target given his performances in the Premier League and at international level for England. Not only does he look like he could be the perfect partner for Virgil van Dijk, the 24-year old could well be the Reds’ skipper’s successor too.

All which makes the hardline approach one that could backfire. It won’t just be Liverpool that rates Guehi with Newcastle said to be interested and Spurs having an offer knocked back in January. Both clubs would be a step up from Palace and both are playing in the Champions League.

Guehi might well want to sign for Liverpool, however, if another club higher up the food chain makes an offer that gets accepted, he might not get the chance to. Playing their hand early seems like an unnecessary gamble for such an obvious and key signing that the club needs to make.