Next Liverpool transfer 'considered done deal' as full agreement reached for £82m star with 'medical soon'
Liverpool have set off to Asia for the next phase of their pre-season tour as Arne Slot looks to get his side up to speed ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.
The Reds kick off the new Premier League season against Bournemouth on August 15 as they look to defend the title they won in the Dutchman’s first season at the club. They have been busy in the transfer market with deals done for Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Florian Wirtz the headline arrivals.
Frimpong and Kerkez made their first appearances for the club in a 3-1 win over Preston North End earlier this month while Wirtz’s first run out was in a 5-0 win over Stoke City, which took place behind closed doors at the Liverpool training ground.
Now a new arrival is expected to be confirmed soon with a deal agreed for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike.
Liverpool agree deal for Hugo Ekitike
The Reds made their move for Ekitike during the last week after being told their dream target Alexander Isak was not for sale. Newcastle United had bid £70m for Ekitike but saw that offer rejected with Liverpool swooping in to snatch the Magpies’ top target.
Giving an update on the move, Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg said: “Hugo Ekitike to Liverpool is considered a done deal!
“A full agreement with Eintracht Frankfurt in principle has now been reached after new talks today. Transfer fee: €95million (£82million) with add-ons included.
“Contract until 2031. Medical to take place soon. The next big sale by Markus Krösche.”
Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano also confirmed the major progress with the transfer, as he said: “Hugo Ekitike to Liverpool, here we go! Deal in place for fee over €90m for the French striker to join from Eintracht Frankfurt, potentially reaching €95m.
“Six year deal for Ekitike, valid until June 2031; he only wanted Liverpool move. New striker for Slot.”
