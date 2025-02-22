The Liverpool forward has missed the past two games because of an injury.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool will be hoping that Cody Gakpo can be fit to face Manchester City tomorrow.

The Holland international has been a key player for the Reds this season. He’s scored 16 goals in all competitions and it’s widely regarded he is first choice in the left-wing role. But Gakpo has missed the previous two matches with a knock sustained in a 2-2 draw against Everton in the Merseyside derby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Slot has not been too fearful about Gakpo’s issue but, on the other hand, Liverpool do not want to rush him back too soon. "I hope [he's available], I'm not 100 per cent sure. He hasn't trained with the team yet,” the Liverpool head coach said at his pre-match press conference on Thursday. “Maybe he does a bit today. I don't know exactly. It will be a close call."

Having Gakpo available will be a marked boost for Liverpool as they aim to take another step towards being crowned Premier League champions. The 25-year-old was on target in the 2-0 win over City at Anfield earlier this campaign.

The Reds will travel to title holders City without defensive duo Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez (both hamstring) along with young midfielder Tyler Morton (shoulder). Slot doesn’t have the biggest squad in the top flight. For the 2-2 draw at Aston Villa earlier this week, 20-year-old James McConnell was required to be on the bench for Liverpool. The midfielder is well-regarded by Slot and was denied a loan switch last month to provide cover to the Reds’ squad.

But the fact that McConnell played 90 minutes last night for the under-21s perhaps suggests that Gakpo’s chances of being fit for City have improved. The former Sunderland man was on target for Barry Lewtas’ side as they earned a 1-0 win at Stoke City. McConnell bagged in the 74th minute and played the entire game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trey Nyoni also got 90 minutes under his best. The 17-year-old has trained regularly with Liverpool’s first team this season and has made two starts in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup respectively.

Should Gakpo be fit then he will take Bradley’s spot in the Reds’ squad against City. It is likely that the former PSV Eindhoven man will have to start in reserve given he’s not be involved in the previous two games so Luis Diaz is likely to feature from the outset. Diaz was rested for the Villa clash, with Curtis Jones instead deployed on the flank.

McConnell could still be included to make up the numbers but Slot could also opt for third-choice goalkeeper Viteslav Jaros, who will at least travel and be part of the warm-up with No.1 Alisson Becker and No.2 Caoimhin Kelleher. If either pick up injuries going through their paces, Jaros would provide cover on the bench.