Liverpool player ratings and scores from the 2-2 draw against Aston Villa in the Premier League at Villa Park.

Liverpool missed out on going 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League as they were held to a pulsating 2-2 draw against Aston Villa.

Mo Salah had put the Reds ahead and after going behind, Trent Alexander-Arnold came to the rescue in the second period. Arne Slot’s troops spurned a big chance to take all three points but also rode their luck at times. And although Liverpool are still unbeaten away from home in the league, and their lead was extended to eight points, it has given second-placed Arsenal a chance to narrow the gap.

Match report

The game started at a swift pace, with Diogo Jota failing to take a couple of chances for Liverpool. Villa thought they’d opened the scoring in the 17th minute when Marcus Rashford’s cross was turned into his own net by Reds captain Virgil van Dijk but the offside flag was raised.

Then on 29 minutes, Liverpool were gifted the breakthrough. Villa defender Andres Garcia’s backpass was cut out by Jota and he unselfishly fed Salah to convert from close range.

But Unai Emery’s visitors rallied and were level nine minutes later. The Reds failed to properly deal with a Villa corner and the ball fell to Youri Tielemans, who found the back of the net.

Yet in the following minute, Liverpool spurned a glorious chance to restore their advantage. Andy Robertson’s raking pass picked out the run of Jota, who had the goal at his mercy but he screwed his shot well off target.

And in the third minute of stoppage-time, the Reds conceded to go into half-time behind. Lucas Digne stood up a cross for Ollie Watkins, whose glancing header found the far corner.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker had his blushes spared in the 50th minute when he raced off his line to challenge Marcus Rashford but missed the ball. Luckily, Ibrahima Konate was back to block Rashford’s shot.

The visitors did start to get on top and Jota kissed the crossbar with a powerful effort from the edge of the box. In the 61st minute, Liverpool were level through Alexander-Arnold as he shot deflected off Tyrone Mings and then hit the post before nestling home.

And eight minutes later, the Reds missed a gilt-edged chance to go ahead. Conor Bradley’s through ball picked out Dominik Szoboszlai, who squared to Darwin Nunez from just yards out - but he blazed well wide.

In truth, it was Villa who looked the likelier to go on and win the game. In the fifth minute of stoppage time, Donyell Malen had the chance to be the hero but his angled effort went narrowly wide.

A point may have been fair on the balance of things and Liverpool fans might well have been pleased to return to Anfield with a share of the spoils.

Here’s how we rated the Liverpool players

Alisson Becker - 5

Strangely parried one cross rather than catching and may well have done better for the equaliser in the first half. Swiped at thin air when racing off his line early in the second half and Konate spared his blushes.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6

Given a hard task throughout the first time trying to shackle Marcus Rashford and Lucas Digne and didn’t contribute much going forward. Saw more of the ball after the break and while his decision-making was pretty poor, he came up with the goods to put Liverpool level. Subbed in the 66th minute.

Ibrahima Konate - 8

Defended with plenty of aggression in the first half. Got back to clear Rashford’s shot when Alisson was caught out and won everything that was thrown at him.

Virgil van Dijk - 6

Offside flag spared his blushes when turning into his own net and didn’t ever look to comfortable in the first half.

Andy Robertson - 7

Played a few really clever balls in the first half - one of which should have been buried by Jota. Did well after the break on the back foot after Villa substitutes Malen and Cash added energy.

Ryan Gravenberch - 5

Got completely skinned by Villa centre-back Disasi and couldn’t really impact the game in the first half before failing to stop Digne’s cross. Improved somewhat after the break but still didn’t look the same as he has this season.

Alexis Mac Allister - 6

Covered so much ground and won the ball plenty of times in the first half, but had to follow the run of Watkins for Villa’s second goal. Kept that way after the break and started the move for Alexander-Arnold’s goal. Subbed in the 80th minute.

Curtis Jones - 7

Thread in one fine ball for a Szoboszlai chance and prodded an effort of his own wide in the first half as well as putting in a shift. Really stepped things up after the break as he was demanding for the ball and pressed with purpose.

Mo Salah - 6

Could hardly miss when he broke the deadlock but other than a cutback for an early Jota chance, he was pretty anonymous. Did tee-up Alexander-Arnold for the equaliser but Liverpool needed more.

Dominik Szoboszlai - 6

Tasked with operating as a makeshift striker in the first half and had one effort saved but is was his work-rate that shone through as he never stopped. Clearance did find its way to Tielemans to equalise, though, and should have shot himself rather than squaring to Nunez for his opportunity.

Diogo Jota - 6

Had a couple of early chances he couldn’t take early in the first half but came up trumps to engineer the opener. However, was guilty of spurning a huge chance just a minute after the equaliser, which was very uncharacteristic. Kissed the crossbar with an effort in the second period and movement caused Villa some issues before being subbed in the 66th minute.

Sub 1 - Darwin Nunez (replaced Jota) - 4

Everything went wrong for him. Missed the chance at the back post, couldn’t get around the onrushing Emi Martinez and played a woeful pass when Liverpool were in Villa’s box.

Sub 2 - Conor Bradley (replaced Alexander-Arnold) - 7

Slipped in Szoboszlai with an excellent through ball and gave thrust. But came off with an injury.

Sub 3 - Luis Diaz (replaced Mac Allister) - N/A

Barely involved.

Sub 4 - Jarell Quansah (replaced Bradley) - N/A

Had to come on unexpectedly.