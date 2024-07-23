Johan Bakayoko. | ANP/AFP via Getty Images

Johan Bakayoko is a reportedly transfer target for Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

Liverpool remain interested in Johan Bakayoko, reports suggest. But the Reds are likely to have to wait several more weeks before the winger potentially departs PSV Eindhoven.

Bakayoko helped PSV win the Eredivisie title in the 2023-24 season as he plundered 14 goals and 14 assists along the way. He also represented Belgium at Euro 2024 as they crashed out in the last-16 at the hands of France.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old has been mentioned as a potential long-term replacement for Mo Salah at Liverpool. Salah is into the final year of his Anfield contract and is now aged 32.

According to Belgian reporter Sacha Tavolieri, Bayern Munich are keen to make a move for Bakayoko. Vincent Kompany reportedly tried to sign the winger last year while in charge of Burnley before making the move to the Allianz Arena earlier this summer. However, Bayern need to move on wingers before they could sign Bakayoko, with Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry the two who could be offloaded.

Meanwhile, it's suggested that Liverpool continue to monitor the situation. And if Bakayoko is not to leave until the middle of August then it marries up with sporting director Richard Hughes admitting that Liverpool's business may not kickstart until all players who were back from Euros and Copa America duty are back at clubs.

Bakayoko recently admitted that he would be open to leaving PSV but it would have to be to join a top club that regularly competes for silverware. He told Eindhovens Dagblad: "If I were to leave Eindhoven, it would only be to a club that plays for trophies, just like PSV. Becoming champion is what I want. And win the Champions League. I have the qualities for that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad