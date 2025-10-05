Michael Olise is believed to be attracting interest from Liverpool | Getty Images

Liverpool are believed to be scouring the market for a long-term Mohamed Salah successor

Premier League holders Liverpool are reportedly preparing a blockbuster offer to try and sign Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise.

The Reds smashed the British record transfer fee twice last summer, first bringing in Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen for a figure of around £116m before breaking that record again just two months later by signing Newcastle United talisman Alexander Isak for a figure believed to be worth just over £125m. This spending spree took Liverpool’s overall summer spending to around £446.5m although it’s fair to point out that the champions did recoup some of that back with the sales of Darwin Nunez, Jarell Quansah, Luis Diaz and others in a hectic window of incomings and outgoings.

However, Arne Slot’s rebuild is not yet thought to be complete and it’s reported by Fichajes that Liverpool would be willing to smash the British transfer record for the third time in six months by bringing Olise to Anfield less than two years after his £47.4m move to the Allianz Arena.The outlet claims Liverpool could test the waters with a blockbuster bid in January, adding that a deal could cost the club somewhere in the region of £130m.

Michael Olise continues to establish himself as world-class talent

Michael Olise is a name that Premier League fans will be very familiar with due to his heroics at Crystal Palace. The French international made a name for himself at Reading in the Championship before spending three incredible years at Selhurst Park between 2021 and 2024.

Olise scored 16 times and contributed 25 assists in 90 appearances for the Eagles and very much stepped up to become the team’s chief creator after Wilfried Zaha’s exit. He notably scored 10 times and contributed six assists in 19 appearances during his final season with the club, and helped the team to a victory at Anfield that same season.

It was a very solid showing in an injury-ravaged campaign but Olise has since taken his game to a whole new level at Bayern Munich, scoring 20 times in his first season while chipping in with 23 assists, in a campaign which saw Vincent Kompany’s side regain the league title and reach the quarter-final of the Champions League. The 23-year-old has started this term in similar fashion, registering five goals and six assists in 11 matches across all competitions.

Why Liverpool could be interested in Michael Olise

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah recently signed a two-year extension with the club which takes him through to the summer of 2027. It represented a huge boost for the team after the Egyptian produced arguably his best individual season to date, with 34 goals and 23 assists. However, Salah is now aged 33 and it’s likely that this contract could be his last in a Liverpool shirt before he explores other avenues such as a potential move to the Middle East.

Salah’s exit in two years time would leave Liverpool with a huge void to fill - and it’s clear that Olise is one of the few players with the quality to try and fill that. The former Crystal Palace man is Premier League proven, a world-class talent and someone with an exceptional ability to score goals and make assists. However, convincing Bayern Munich to sell in January could prove difficult and it’s worth noting that Liverpool also have other issues to address such as signing a central defender amid Ibrahima Konate’s uncertain future at the club.