Liverpool have been linked with Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise.

The summer transfer window has already shut - but planning will be afoot for the future.

It proved a whirlwind few months for Liverpool. In truth, not too many could have predicted the Reds being as busy as they were. There were always going to be improvements made to the squad despite Arne Slot guiding Liverpool to the Premier League title in his maiden campaign.

However, there was somewhat of an overhaul in the dressing room with an unprecedented amount of money spent in the club’s history. More than £400 million was splashed out on new signings, including the British transfer record smashed to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle United for £125 million. Liverpool had already broken their own record fee earlier in the summer when bringing in Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen for £100 million.

But in the world of recruitment, things never stop. Liverpool will be plotting for January and next summer. Marc Guehi, of course, is one player that the Reds will try to sign after a deal collapsed on deadline day. And sporting director Richard Hughes may already be scouring the market to find a long-term successor for Mo Salah.

The Egypt international has etched himself into Anfield history. He is one of the greatest players to ever represent Liverpool. He has set umpteen records since his arrival from AS Roma in 2017, winning eight major trophies including two league titles and the Champions League.

While Salah signed a new two-year contract earlier this year, he is beginning to enter his twilight years. He will be 35 come the end of his current deal. An heir apparent is required and there is not currently one on Merseyside, with Harvey Elliott joining Aston Villa and Ben Doak being sold to AFC Bournemouth.

One potential player who could take over from Mo Salah that has been mentioned is Michael Olise. The 23-year-old moved to Bayern Munich from Crystal Palace last year against the backdrop of being named PFA Young Player of the Year. Olise had a fine maiden season at the Allianz Arena, plundering 20 goals and 20 assists as Bayern regained the Bundesliga title.

Although Olise represents France at international level, having been capped eight times to date, he was raised in London so a potential Premier League return could appeal down the line.

Speaking on Olise’s impact at Bayern, Palace head coach Oliver Glasner recently told German magazine Kicker: "He didn’t surprise me. It was just a question of whether he would stay fit. When he’s fit, it was clear he’d be a key player because he has so much quality, and he’s a superb guy who brings a lot to the table. He can dribble, finish, assist, and has a feel for space. Hats off to Bayern’s management. I think he’ll take another step forward this year.”