Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are all out of contract at the end of the season.

The futures of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold remain some of the biggest talking points of the January transfer window. The Liverpool trio are now into the final six months of their contracts and as things stand, as things stand no deals have been agreed to keep any of them at the club beyond the summer.

Alexander-Arnold’s link with Real Madrid continues to churn out exit rumours as the Spanish giants remain eager on signing him this month. Los Blancos made a formal approach for the right-back before the window opened, which was swiftly knocked back by Liverpool. It has since been reported that Madrid are willing to offer £20 million in attempt to sign Alexander-Arnold this month, rather than wait until the end of the season.

Naturally, it’s highly unlikely Arne Slot will be giving the green light for any senior players to leave the club halfway through a title-challenging season. However, this doesn’t mean the trio won’t run down their contracts and leave as free agents in a matter of months.

Salah has been the most vocal about his situation, recently admitting there has been ‘no progress’ in talks between him and the club. With 21 goals and 17 assists so far this season, the 32-year-old is continuing to show how he has remained of the best forwards on the planet, and fans are eager to see him stay at Anfield. However, this is not a view that’s shared by former Leeds United and Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, who believes the Reds have massively dropped the ball with Salah and shouldn’t bother with new contract talks.

Liverpool urged to let Mo Salah leave

Speaking on talkSPORT’s YouTube channel, the former Chelsea star has admitted it would not be good business for Liverpool to fork out ‘mega’ cash t keep Salah at the club beyond the summer.

“If I’m the owner, the businessman of Liverpool, I’ll let Salah go because of his age. Because what do you have to pay him? You will have to pay him mega mega money,” Hasselbaink said.

“First of all, I’d never have let him get to this position… so it’s Liverpool’s mistake. Second of all, he’s going to be 33. He wants a three-year contract. You can’t give a 33-year-old a three-year deal. Even if I love him, that amount of money business-wise is not right.”

Numerous reports have been doing the rounds lately, suggesting Salah is close to finalising terms with Liverpool. However, no official news or even hints have been provided so far.

Salah contract latest

Football Insider claimed at the back end of December that the Egyptian winger had ‘agreed in principle’ a new two-year deal with Liverpool but the further details are yet to be ironed out. The two parties have reportedly been struggling to reach a full agreement, as there is a ‘hold-up around his image rights’. This is proving to be the main stumbling block in Salah’s contract talks

Despite the uncertainty, there is ‘a growing sense’ that the player and club will eventually shake on new terms, handing Liverpool a major boost for their immediate future. Addressing the player’s future amid the speculation, Arne Slot said: "I talk to my players so if there is anything that worries them, they share with me. That has not happened until now. What I do with the players is show them what we could have done better against [Manchester] United, what we've done well against United, because I think especially in the first half, we created some very good chances. And the mentality we showed when we were 1-0 down, that is something every fan likes to see, and every manager likes to see.

"That's what we are focused on. I'm not focused on social media posts or what is being said about us. If you do that as Liverpool manager, then you have no life because this is one of the biggest clubs in the world and every day people talk about us."