Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The latest on this Liverpool star who is approaching the end of his contract at Anfield.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Before the January transfer window even opened, Liverpool found themselves at the forefront of the gossip. Real Madrid made their first official approach in attempt to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold, who they have been monitoring for months now.

The right-back, along with Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, are all now free to enter pre-contract discussions with overseas clubs. Of course, Liverpool are also preparing for upfront cash offers for immediate signings, but this scenario would mean Arne Slot allowing a key player to leave halfway through a title-challenging season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Reds entered the new year comfortably at the top of the Premier League table after their latest run of three victories also saw Arsenal and Chelsea drop points. Their first challenge of 2025 will be s home clash against a struggling Manchester United, who were only recently the topic of a relegation conversation by manager Rúben Amorim himself.

While Liverpool have been linked with new recruits, the main talking point is still on whether they will be without the crucial trio beyond the summer.

Real Madrid readying offer for Alexander-Arnold

Getty Images

Liverpool may have rejected Real Madrid’s approach, but that certainly won’t be the end of things in this nail-biting saga.

Melissa Reddy recently reported that both Salah and Van Dijk ‘really want to stay’ and have ‘no intention’ of talking with other clubs this month. However, it has become common knowledge that Alexander-Arnold’s situation is different to that of his teammates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Madrid are stepping up their game and are fixed on making the Liverpool vice-captain a Los Blancos player in 2025. According to The Telegraph, the 36-time Spanish champions are ‘prepared to pay £20 million’ in attempt to convince Liverpool to part ways with Alexander-Arnold this month.

Recent reports suggested Slot would not entertain the idea of letting any key players leave halfway through the season and this update echoes that stance. Liverpool are ‘adamant’ they will not be letting Alexander-Arnold leave in January and feel that any fee they could raise for his signature ‘is secondary’ to having a full squad to compete for Premier League and Champions League glory.

The suggested Real Madrid offer of €20-25 million (£16.5-20m) is a figure Liverpool could collect from prize money if Slot guides his side to their first trophy of this new era. However, Jamie Carragher believes the idea of Los Blancos offering up cash this month is all part of the plan ahead of what could be a free agent move in just a few months’ time.

“The most important thing for LFC in 2025 is winning the Premier League. No one’s contract or future should come in the way of that,” Carragher wrote on social media. “I love Trent as a lad and a player, but his team would’ve told Real Madrid to bid, and also would’ve known LFC would turn it down. It’s to try and cover themselves when he leaves for free. Again it’s something the club/fans don’t need with a huge game coming up.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fabrizio Romano has also suggested Real Madrid are very much prepared to snap up Alexander-Arnold for free in the summer.

“Despite Liverpool’s reject to any approach for January move, Real Madrid remain fully focused on Trent Alexander-Arnold deal for July as free agent. Formal talks with player side expected this month, as they’re now allowed to negotiate. Real Madrid, on it since March.”