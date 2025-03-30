Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City are all said to be keen on Sweden international Hugo Larsson.

Liverpool are monitoring a ‘top’ Bundesliga midfielder, reports suggest.

According to Sky Sports Germany, Hugo Larsson is on the Reds’ radar. The 20-year-old has been one of Eintracht Frankfurt’s standout performers this season. He has made 38 appearances and scored six goals, helping the Eagles to third spot in the Bundesliga and reach the Europa League quarter-finals. They face Tottenham Hotspur next month.

Larsson is capable of operating in both defensive and box-to-box roles and is not short of suitors. Liverpool are among the clubs who are said to be keeping an eye on the eight-cap Sweden international along with Arsenal and Spurs. However, it has been suggested that Manchester City have held preliminary talks. However, Frankfurt will demand at least €60 million.

Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg posted on X: “Manchester City have entered the race for Hugo #Larsson! 20 y/o top midfielder is keen on their interest. Eintracht Frankfurt have been informed. First initial talks took place. #MCFC Boss Markus Krösche demanding at least €60m. Larsson is under contract until 2029. Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham, and several other teams are also monitoring him, including top Bundesliga clubs.”

Larsson came through the ranks at Malmo in his native Sweden before joining Frankfurt in 2023. It was a record fee received by a Swedish club. However, Larsson could have made the move to the Premier League earlier in his career. When he was 17, he trained with Chelsea but opted against a move to Stamford Bridge.

Larsson said at the time: "It’s clear that it was a great experience to go and play with Chelsea. I trained with the team and also got to go to a tournament in Belgium. I also scored a goal. It (the move to Chelsea) was a little too early. I did not think it would happen so fast. "For me, it was better to continue my development at home, at Malmo. I want to break through at Malmo first before I go abroad."

Will Liverpool sign Hugo Larsson?

Liverpool are expected to have a busy summer transfer window. Despite being on track to claim the Premier League title, there are areas of the current squad that need improving. The priority is likely to be a new striker, left-back and a right-back as Trent Alexander-Arnold edges closer towards a move to Real Madrid.

But midfield is an area that some supporters would like Arne Slot to strengthen. Throughout the campaign, there has been no natural cover for Ryan Gravenberch in the number-six position. Gravenberch has been excellent for much of the season and has started every league match so far. However, in recent weeks, the Netherlands international has not been at the peak of his powers and fatigue may have caught up.

Liverpool were keen on signing Martin Zubimendi last summer. The Reds were willing to meet his release clause of around £51 million installed in his Real Sociedad contract. However, Zubimendi was not prepared to depart his boyhood club - and Slot opted against recruiting an alternative to the Basque native.