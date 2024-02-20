Liverpool 'monitoring' £51m La Liga talent who is also wanted by Man Utd

Liverpool are reportedly monitoring Real Sociedad attacker Takefusa Kubo after previously having an approach rejected in January.

Kubo, 22, is enjoying a fine season in La Liga and has netted seven times as well as managing three assists. There have been numerous impressive displays from the Japan international, with one particular showing against Real Madrid early in the season being a fine example of his unique ability off the right wing.

With Mohamed Salah's future at Liverpool not fully certain given his contract situation and the prospect of a new manager, Kubo is a long-term target for that position and, as reports stated, the Reds had an approach turned back as recently as January.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Liverpool have been particularly impressed with the winger and 'made a proposal' for him in January. It is also reported that Manchester United, Juventus and Al Nassr also approached him but Kubo made it clear did not want to leave mid-season.

Those suitors would have been worried to hear news of a new deal Kubo signed which has tied him down to the club until 2029. However, his release clause - set at £51m/€60m - has interestingly not changed from his previous deal which opens the door for an exit in the future.

Having been at both Barcelona and Real Madrid in his days developing as a youth and younger senior player, Sociedad is the first senior side in which he has been able to display his vast potential. A key pass figure of 2.1 per game in the league coupled with a conversion in front of goal of 18% betters the likes of Vinicius Junior, Antoine Griezmann (same conversion) and Barcelona duo Raphinha and Lamine Yawal - but Sociedad sit seventh for goals scored as a side overall, so Kubo's performances are strong considering the team he's in.

