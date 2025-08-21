The Liverpool and Alexander Isak saga has taken another twist | Getty Images

Newcastle United appear to have already lost the Alexander Isak battle.

Alexander Isak added further fuel to the transfer fires this week with his bombshell statement on social media. Now, Liverpool could look to capitalise on the situation as his relationship with Newcastle appears more fragile than ever.

Amid the ongoing speculation over his future, the 25-year-old shook things up once again by revealing that recently, promises made to him ‘have been broken’. BBC Sport followed up that Isak had been told he would be allowed to leave St James’ Park this summer if the right offer came in for him.

However, Liverpool recently had a £110 million bid rejected by Newcastle and since then, reports have emerged claiming the club no longer envisage a sale for the Sweden international this summer.

Alexander Isak drops bombshell statement

Reports had already been circulating that Isak had made his wishes to leave Newcastle clear, but his recent statement following the 2025 PFA Awards gala have shed even further light on the strained situation between player and club.

“I've kept quiet for a long time while others have spoken,” he posted on his Instagram story. “That silence has allowed people to push their own version of events, even though they know it doesn't reflect what was really said and agreed behind closed doors.

“The reality is that promises were made and the club has known my position for a long time. To now act as if these issues are only emerging is misleading.

“When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can't continue. That's where things are for me right now - and why change is in the best interests of everyone, not just myself.”

Newcastle have responded, admitting the club are ‘disappointed’ with Isak’s statement. The Magpies have also revealed they ‘do not foresee’ the conditions outlined for the sale of Isak to be met by any club this window.

Isak is currently training away from the rest of the squad at Newcastle and did not feature in their opening Premier League game against Aston Villa.

Liverpool ‘will launch’ mega offer for Alexander Isak

Following the latest stir up in this Isak transfer saga, Liverpool are now considering another move before the window slams shut. Having already been rejected, the Reds are ‘willing to take a giant step’ and increase their offer in attempt to sign the Swede.

According to Fichajes, Liverpool ‘will launch an offer of around €160 million (£138m)’ in attempt to convince Newcastle to cash in on Isak.

Despite the ongoing pressures of Isak’s blatant unhappiness and now this public unsettlement, Newcastle ‘remain firm on their initial stance’. They do not want to sell Isak this summer and they value him extremely highly when it comes to any potential transfer fees.

Newcastle made it clear in their statement they will welcome Isak back into the fold when he ‘is ready to rejoin his teammates’. The club have also stressed their ‘proud traditions’ and commitment to ‘retaining their family feel’.

While Newcastle seem to still be hoping Isak will change his mind one day soon, his statement has been a damning eye-opener into his current situation.

His words suggest he has severed ties completely with his current club, with only his contract keeping him there. It’s extremely difficult, if not impossible, to see a way back from this. Training alone and publicly admitting he wants a change is not something Newcastle can just plaster over with any attempt of a rekindled relationship with Isak.

