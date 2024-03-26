Jurgen Klopp has his Liverpool players remain focused on achieving their short-term goals but those above the German will already be planning to find his successor this summer.

Klopp confirmed in January that this season will be his last as Liverpool manager, calling time on a nine-year period at Anfield and citing mental fatigue as a key reason for his decision. The 56-year-old will hope to end on a high and is still in contention to add the Premier League and Europa League to last month's Carabao Cup glory.

Liverpool are already getting their house in order higher up, with Michael Edwards agreeing to return as the club's chief executive of football and Richard Hughes coming in as sporting director. The pair will be tasked with finding Klopp's successor and are likely already laying the foundations.

Xabi Alonso has long been tipped as the favourite to take over at Anfield, having all but led Bayer Leverkusen to a first ever Bundesliga title. But in opening up a 10-point gap on Bayern Munich, he has attracted serious interest from the German giants.

Like Klopp, Thomas Tuchel will leave his post in the summer and Bayern are swimming in similar circles as Liverpool when it comes to a new manager. German outlet BILD reports that Alonso remains their top target but sporting director Max Eberl has also made contact with Roberto De Zerbi.

Brighton boss De Zerbi is also on Liverpool's radar, having guided the Seagulls to Europa League football last season. Injury woes have stunted the south coast club's progression this season but for his tactical nous and man-management, De Zerbi is high up on the list of any club eyeing a new manager this summer.

Another option touted has been Julian Nagelsmann, who is only 36-years-old and one of Europe's most promising modern coaches, despite being in management for eight years already. Liverpool are thought to want a manager who will grow and develop with them, rather than a finished product.

Nagelsmann was appointed as head coach of the German national team in September but only on a short-term contract, allowing him to be in charge for this summer's European Championships. That he currently looks set to become available this summer will set alarm bells ringing on Merseyside but cold water may soon be poured on the prospect f his appointment.

“We have to talk to each other and I am very confident that we will quickly reach a result," German Football Association president Bernd Neuendorf told ZDF over the weekend. “Nagelsmann wants to find a solution before the Euros and we will respect his wish."

Reaching any kind of agreement will prove difficult while football is still being played, not least with Alonso who is on course not only for the Bundesliga title but also the DFB Pokal and Europa League. He could even face Klopp's Liverpool in the final of the latter competition.

