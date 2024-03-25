Conor Bradley carried the momentum from his brilliant Liverpool form into the March international break and got 90 minutes under his belt as Northern Ireland drew 1-1 with Romania on Friday.

Bradley was given the freedom to bomb forward from right wing-back at the National Arena in Bucharest and needed no encouragement, utilising his relentless energy to cause problems for the home side. The 20-year-old has been crucial to manager Michael O'Neil's attempts to refresh a previously-ageing squad.

Linking up with the likes of Shea Charles and Isaac Price down Northern Ireland's right, Bradley enjoyed plenty of attacking success but also defended with experience beyond his years when needed. Head coach Michael O'Neil insisted the Liverpool star 'epitomised' the energy he wants from a youthful squad.

"That right side of the pitch is very, very young but what they showed was great quality," he added. "What we do have in the team is great running power and Conor epitomises that."

Bradley's impact on the game was not lost on Northern Ireland supporters either, with many taking to social media to heap praise on the young Reds full-back.

@Spiritof2016 pod said: "Conor Bradley is absolutely out of this world by the way. Love him to pieces." @RabNethery said: "Conor Bradley! What a player he is going to be for Northern Ireland for the next 10/15 years! Great to see."

@Shobusachu wrote: "Big congrats to Conor Bradley on an outstanding performance! Keep up the good work and continue to impress on the field."

@MClarkeShow said: "I was encouraged by that showing from Northern Ireland tonight, especially the first half. Good team performance, a dream debut for Jamie Reid and Conor Bradley gave Manea nightmares." @43mccauley said: "Very good performance from a very young team. Conor Bradley excellent."

@_j1878 said: "Conor Bradley mate, what a footballer."